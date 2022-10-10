Nota Baloyi, a music executive, has found himself on the wrong side of the internet after giving unwanted advice to Zahara

Baloyi stated that Zahara's drinking issues were caused by her unmarried status and that if she had a man, she would not be fighting SARS

Netizens wasted no time in criticising Baloyi for his harsh words to Zahara, who is already going through a difficult time

Nota Baloyi has not been kind in the last few months, wasting countless hours sharing his unwaveringly harsh opinions. He has dragged a lot of celebrities before, and it was no different when Ndiza singer Zahara's alleged drunk video from her Macufe performance surfaced.

Nota Baloyi has implied that if Zahara was married, she wouldn't be performing on large stages like Macufe, allegedly drunk. Image: @zaharasa/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Image

The ever-opinionated Nota immediately took to his controversial Twitter account to advise Zahara on what would work for her dying career. Knowing the music Mogul's harsh delivery of words, he dragged her for filth.

In response to the viral video, Nota implied that Zahara's problems stemmed from her inability to marry. Baloyi compared her ex-wife Berita's successful career to Zahara's, claiming that they both began pursuing their dreams at the same time, but only Berita is succeeding.

"If you’re in the media & entertainment industry the best thing you can teach your wife is how to make her own money without selling her body… My wife’s career & Zahara’s career started at similar times but today my wife owns most of her masters & she knows how to market herself."

Nota Baloyi shared the following tweet:

Baloyi didn't stop there. He also observed, in his opinion, the best solution for Zahara's problems or what could have worked for Zahara when her music career was at its peak. According to Nota, marriage appears to be the only way to save Zahara.

"If Zahara found a good husband whose half the man that I am she wouldn’t be performing to pay SARS & drowning her sorrows in alcohol before she gets on stage. Substance abuse ends in jail, institutionalisation or death. Unfortunately she’s not the Zodwa Wabantu or Mihlali type!"

On Twitter, Nota dished out the following unwanted advice:

South Africans wasted no time flocking to Baloyi's comments section to dish out the harshest drags, primarily about his failing, or should one say, already failed marriage. They spewed the following venomous words:

@MandelaSoldUs said:

"Your wife is not home, though "

@hlalalang shared:

"Marry her I think you and her could make a very good couple "

@allen_aliken posted:

"Overestimating yourself"

@Powerful_Noble1 wrote:

"Which wife? The one you failed to keep?"

@Bhekisi46036241 trolled:

"That time the wife is with the other dude "

@Thutiso_ replied:

"This is Fiction, because you don't have a wife"

"Name one hit from your wife No disrespect to her, but most people would rather have Zahara’s career she has the hits to show for it."

Zahara has since defended herself from trolls allegedly trying to kill her career by editing videos to make her look back to peeps, especially after asking for donations to save her career not so long ago. She said:

Don’t edit things to put me down, God is good all the time. Stop this nonsense

The Loliwe hitmaker shared the following "Unedited" video from her Macufe performance:

Zahara's Macufe performance causes a stir

Previously, Briefly News reported that Zahara topped the South African trending charts after several videos of her performance at the Macufe Divas Festival went viral. The singer appears to have slurred speech and is struggling to hold a tune in the videos.

Twitter users began complaining that Zahara appeared drunk during her set, and some attendees confirmed that her performance was off.

After becoming aware of the public outcry, the Loliwe songstress shut down the drunk rumours by posting her video from the event.

