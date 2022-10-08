Videos have been circulating online of Zahara's performance at the Macufe Festival not sounding her best

South Africans online saying that the singer sounds like she was drunk and event planners should demand a refund

Zahara responded by saying the videos going around are not a true reflection of her performance at the event

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zahara gave a bad performance at the Macufe Divas festival. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara topped the South African trending charts on Saturday after several videos of her performance at the Macufe Divas Festival started going around. In the videos, it sounds like the singer has slurred speech and struggling to hold a tune.

Twitter users started saying that Zahara looked drunk during her set, and some people who were in attendance confirmed that her performance was definitely off. Rathabile Botsane said:

"We were traumatized at that venue shame. People were bored"

The Loliwe songstress shut down the drunk rumours after she became aware of the public outcry by posting her own video from the event. Zahara tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Don’t edit things to put me down, God is good all the time. Stop this nonsense."

Her versions of events only fuelled the online outrage that she doesn't respect fans who spent their hard-earned money to see her only to witness a bad performance.

Check out one of the videos online:

Read some of the comments from the trending topic below:

@SanelePhakathii said:

"Zahara didn’t promise a great show, this was probably one of those bad nights. She’s still amazing."

@Lebohan71787201 posted:

"I was there and what I can tell is media is brutal. There are a couple of songs she performed way better than that poor intro.. the lady still has my heart."

@Ma1000_mjovo wrote:

"People paid for a Wooden Mic performance."

@aubrey_sizwe stated:

"Next thing she'll ask for help singing like that on events."

@BassPercy2 shared:

"No, it is not edited that was last night's Macufe Divas festival in Bloemfontein. I was there,

@mxonkambule01 said:

"This has to be the most horrible performance by Zahara."

Zahara shares positive tweet in the middle of financial difficulty, says she's still standing

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara has shared a new hopeful social media post. Zahara took to Twitter with a caption implying that she is regaining strength despite her financial woes making headlines.

The musician tweeted the following in a caption under a picture of her smiling:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News