Zahara took to social media to post a positive tweet after making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months

This comes after news outlets reported that her house and car were about to be repossessed by the bank for failing to pay instalments

Fans of the Loliwe hitmaker have been very supportive, even raising funds for her until she can get her finances in order

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Zahara has shared a new hopeful social media post.

Zahara has shared a Twitter post that has her fans believing that everything is going well for her. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara took to Twitter with a caption implying that she is regaining strength despite her financial woes making headlines every week.

The musician tweeted the following:

“When all is said and done, but you stand,” said the singer in a caption accompanied by a picture of her smiling.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The musician has been known to struggle financially. She previously told TshisaLive that she was on the verge of losing her home in Roodepoort when she failed to pay her monthly instalment of R17,665.

“It's all true. I went to Nedbank and they gave me more days,” said Zahara at the time.

She has also made headlines when Sunday World reported that Standard Bank was allegedly intending to repossess her Range Rover after she failed to pay her monthly instalment.

The musician has since turned to ask for help from her followers on social media after her financial difficulties grew worse claiming her former label, TS Records, owed her money for royalties that she allegedly wasn't paid.

“I'm coming for everything. I've got a lawyer who is going to do everything for me pro bono. Every cent, from everywhere.”

Zahara cancels gigs because of ill health, Mzansi wishes the singer a speedy recovery: “Health is a priority”

Briefly News previously reported that Zahara had to cancel all her gigs because of her ill health. The Loliwe hitmaker took to social media to share the bad news with her fans.

She apologised to the fans and the promoters of the events. She shared that her doctor advised her to rest because she was not physically fit to perform.

Her fans had sent her speedy recovery comments on Facebook at the time.

José Farlex Kei commented:

"Speed recovery African Music Legend. May God bless you and we love you."

Denise Biltong wrote:

"Speedy recovery, doll. Take it easy, res,t eat healthy and stay away from social media for a few days you will be alright."

Mtsinje Osauma added:

"You are thinking too much. Take it easy on yourself. It's just a phase not a Life sentence. Get well soon."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News