Zahara took to social media to let Mzansi know that she had to cancel her gigs over the weekend because she was not feeling well

The Loliwe hitmaker shared that her doctor advised her to stay in bed because she was not physically fit to go out and sing for her people

The singer's fans took to her comment section to with her a speedy recovery after she shared the sad news on her official Facebook account

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zahara had to cancel all her gigs over the weekend because of her ill health. The Loliwe hitmaker took to social media to share the bad news with her fans.

Zahara cancelled her gigs over the weekend. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

She apologised to the fans and the promoters of the events. She shared that her doctor advised her to rest because she was not physically fit to perform this past weekend.

According to TshisaLIVE, Zahara took to Facebook to share that she can't wait to get out there and perform for the people who love her music. She wrote:

"I’d like to apologise to my fans and promoters to share that I am unable to carry through my performances this weekend. My health has taken a toll on me and I have been advised to be on bed rest. I look forward to getting out there as soon as I am physically fit."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zahara's fans wish her a speedy recovery

BathoPele Buzilele Kwantu commented:

"Speedy recovery Zahara, health is a priority."

Thembela Dabula wrote:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, maan. I wish you to be healthy soon and perform for the people."

Bohlale Valentine said:

"Get well lady. Still love you and your music."

José Farlex Kei commented:

"Speed recovery African Music Legend. May God bless you and we love you."

Denise Biltong wrote:

"Speedy recovery, doll. Take it easy, res,t eat healthy and stay away from social media for a few days you will be alright."

Mtsinje Osauma added:

"You are thinking too much. Take it easy on yourself. It's just a phase not a Life sentence. Get well soon."

Zahara has money problems

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that guitarist Zahara has recently been trending on Twitter over facing money trouble. The singer has had financial issues since 2018 until now. Zahara's situation has become more desperate as she may soon lose her townhouse.

Zahara told TimesLIVE that she recently went to Nedbank to request more days to settle her overdue payments. The singer details that she could not make her R17 665 monthly payment and almost had the house put on auction.

The bank granted her only six more days to make the payment on her R1.9 million house. Zahara admitted that she needs all the help she can get.

Source: Briefly News