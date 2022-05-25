Mzansi singer Zahara has apparently lawyered up and is planning to take legal action against DJ Sbu's former label , TS Records , and other labels

, , The musician reportedly wants every cent the local labels owe her f or her Loliwe album , which she said is making money on Spotify, but she hasn't received her royalties

or , Mzansi social media users shared mixed reactions to the video of the star accusing DJ Sbu and TK Nciza of owing her the royalties, with many advising her to release new music and move on

Zahara is reportedly planning to take legal action against her former record label, TS Records. The singer has even apparently lawyered up.

Zahara is planning to take legal action against TS Records. Image: @zahara

Source: Instagram

A video of the Loliwe hitmaker claiming DJ Sbu's former label owes her money trended on social media recently.

The star told TshisaLIVE that she now has a lawyer who will do everything for her pro bono. She said she's coming for everything, because her albums are on platforms such as Spotify, but she did not get her royalties.

TS Records and Zahara parted ways in 2017, the publication reports. The video of the singer complaining about her money was shared on Twitter by Musa Khawula.

Peeps took to his comment section and shared mixed reactions to the trending video.

@Riccardo_Elle said:

"Zahara keeps on saying DJ Sbu owes her a lot of money and I don't think that's the truth. What happened is that DJ Sbu exploited her via contractual agreements, she didn't know any better and she was a 'nobody' when they met and he took advantage of that."

@TablecharmG commented:

"DJ Sbu out here telling us to pusha phanda that time he's living lavish ka chelete ya Loliwe. No, they must Pay Zahara her money, all of it."

@NguAmanda wrote:

"I don't even think she owns the masters."

@ChatWithNelo added:

"Zahara, just put out new music & start living again. Your name is big & so is your talent. What they did to you was your "school fees". I'd like to think you've learned a lot about the industry since then, & that you won't make the same mistakes. Also, leave the bottle, lala."

Zahara has money problems

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that guitarist Zahara has recently been trending on Twitter over facing money trouble. The singer has had financial issues since 2018 until now. Zahara's situation has become more desperate as she may soon lose her townhouse.

Zahara told TimesLIVE that she recently went to Nedbank to request more days to settle her overdue payments. The singer details that she could not make her R17 665 monthly payment and almost had the house put on auction.

The bank granted her only six more days to make the payment on her R1.9 million house. Zahara admitted that she needs all the help she can get.

