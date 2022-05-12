Zahara's financial troubles have gone around social media and she has now stepped forward to share her story

The singer details that she is on the verge of losing her home and has taken steps to try and slow down the process

Zahara has asked for help from a South African football club and all her fans are eager to assist Mzansi's favourite Zulu singer

Guitarist Zahara has recently been trending on Twitter over facing money trouble. The singer has had financial issues since 2018 until now.

Zahara's situation has become more desperate as she may soon lose her townhouse.

Zahara's money issues have come to light and the singer is doing all she can. Image: Instagram/@zaharasa.

Source: Instagram

Zahara had to visit the bank and ask for help

Zahara told TimesLIVE that she recently went to NedBank to request more days to settle her overdue payments. The singer details that she was unable to make her R17 665 monthly payment and almost had the house put on auction.

The bank granted her only six more days to make the payment on her R1.9 million house. Zahara admitted that she needs all the help she can get, but says she can't release her baking details:

"I was advised not to put my banking details out there. They should call me for my banking details."

According to Daily Sun, Zahara also recently reached out to soccer team Kaizer Chiefs for help. The talented singer offered to sing at the team's next game. Although the club is yet to decide, Zahara hopes the concert will help her keep her home.

Zahara's fans are willing to support her

Passionate supporters on Twitter have also taken matters into their own hands. One supporter suggested that the singer organises a country tour to raise funds.

Another supporter tried to gather as many people as possible to help Zahara.

One fan even suggested a R100 challenge to help the talented guitarist out.

Many have responded positively asking how they can help, even looking for the singer's bank details.

@_MandlaNgwenya_ wanted to get involved and asked:

"Where do we sign up?"

Fans love the singer's music and think she deserves any help she can get.

@lisa_malieewrote:

"Lets donate to help Zahara keep her R1.9Million house because she sang Loliwe for us..."

Some supporters sent the singer good wishes.

@sbumakoya

I'll put her in my prayers."

and another wished the singer well:

@samukayyy

"What’s happening to Zahara is so sad man. Wish she could also get help like Zola"

