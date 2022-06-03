Media personality Minnie Dlamini has won over South Africans after securing another amazing role as a host

The newly single stunner has her followers impressed after announcing her role as the host of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour in Mzansi

Briefly News readers were left excited by the amazing news and praised the star for constantly securing the bag

Local starlet, Minnie Dlamini has wowed her fans yet again after announcing a major hosting gig. The talented beauty has made a name for herself as the MC of popular sporting events so her next big role has come as no surprise to her millions of loyal followers.

Minnie Dlamini is still securing major bags. Images: @minniedlamini/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to our Facebook account, Briefly News shared the amazing news with our readers who had lots to say about the news.

“Another FIFA World Cup TM Trophy tour in the bag, and we got to do it in true Mzansi fashion,” Minnie captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the reactions to her big announcement. Peeps were super proud of Mzansi's very own diamond:

Matsele Ramaokane said:

"She is a bomb at her job. So excellent, so superb and very articulate."

Dylan Bennie said:

"She is good at what she does, she just hustling trying to make it without her husband's help,people like to judge but don't know the real storyline behind this young lady."

Ayandastand Yaya Mkhwanazi said:

"Can't they ask Carol Manana or Thato Moeng. Minnie is a presenter but not a sports presenter, she's been very bad at it this far."

Jean Richmond said:

"She is born talented and it's difficult to take it away from her. I like her confidence she is not bothered about anything that tries to pull her down.Instead, she adds more miles to her career."

"He always let's me shine": Minnie shows love to her "TV husband" Lungile Radu

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini has taken to social media to show love to her TV presenting buddy, Lungile Radu. The stunner and her "TV husband" have been hosting a sports show, Homeground, for about four years.

The actress shared that Lungile has taught her the ins and outs of the TV presenting world. She shared that the actor also has no problem letting her take all the spotlight in the show.

Source: Briefly News