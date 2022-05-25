Minnie Dlamini has showed love to her "TV husband" and presenting partner on sports show Homeground , Lungile Radu

The stunning media personality shared that she has worked with Lungile for about four year and her TV colleague doesn't mind letting her shine during the show

The TV producer and actor took to Minnie's comment section to show appreciation to her for showing him love on her timeline

Minnie Dlamini has taken to social media to show love to her TV presenting buddy, Lungile Radu. The stunner and her "TV husband" have been hosting sports show, Homeground, for about four year.

The actress shared that Lungile has taught her the ins and outs of the TV presenting world. She shared that the actor also has no problem letting her take all the spotlight in the show.

Minnie Dlamini told her millions of Instagram followers that Lungile even took part in the first film she produced, No Love Lost. She described both of them as "the presenting duo that produces TV and film".

"Working with you is such fun, it doesn't feel like work."

Lungile Radu took to her comment section to share his thoughts on her sweet post. The star commented:

"You just made my day buddy @minniedlamini! I really needed that. You're a monster at this TV/Content thing and I can’t wait see even more of it. Thank you for having my back, Minzo. To the moon and back!"

Other peeps also joined their chat and shared their views on their friendship and work relationship.

zolekamandela commented:

"So distracted by such beautiful looking people!!!"

mariomacilau wrote:

"It’s good to credit those who inspire us and support us."

lisalovesher added:

"A TV husband. I love watching you guys the moment I saw he was in your film. I was like he definitely loves and believes in her and is so supportive of her coz akasa acti kwezintsuku u Lungile. We appreciate him so much thank you @lungileradu you're doing amazing sweetie."

