Minnie Dlamini, Boity, Naak Musiq and Unathi, among others, all rubbed shoulders at a recent star-studded event held in Johannesburg

Minnie shared that it's been a long time since she attended a function with so many Mzansi celebs, adding that she enjoyed going out on the night

The media personality's fans shared that Minnie, Naak Musiq and Boity look alike in the pics she posted on her official Instagram account

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini took to social media to share snaps she took at a recent star-studded event. The likes of Boity, Naak Musiq and Unathi, among others, all came out to play on the night.

Minnie Dlamini, Boity and Naak Musiq were at a star-studded event. Image: @minniedlamini, @boity, @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared that she had fun rubbing shoulders with the local celebs. The stunner said it's been a minute since she got to party with Mzansi stars because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the gorgeous sports presenter captioned her post:

"It was so good seeing these crazy people all in one place it’s been forever!!! What an epic night. The stars came out to play."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out the pics here.

Social media users took to her comment section to share their views on her snaps. Many shared that Minnie, Boity and Naak could be siblings because they look alike.

shashinaidoo wrote:

"The stars really did come out."

unathi.co said:

"I am still beaming. Thank you Minnz for always pulling me out of the house."

sboshies commented:

"That Boity and Minnie shot, twins."

makwande_izipho said:

"You, Anga and Boity are triplets."

_ciayana_ wrote:

"You and Naak could be siblings."

queenrungqu1984 commented:

"One thing about Minnie, she's gorgeous."

snethehustler added:

"Looks like it was nice out there."

Minnie Dlamini star-struck as she meets Venus Williams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Minnie Dlamini is living her best life in Paris, France. The recently-divorced media personality has continued to rub shoulders with world superstars while overseas.

In her latest post, the Mzansi actress shared that she met tennis superstar Venus Williams at Le Dalí restaurant in Le Meurice, France. As a receipt of her post, she posted a snap of herself with the sports icon.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, the stunner shared that she couldn't breathe when she met Venus. She shared that the legendary tennis player is a huge inspiration in her life.

Source: Briefly News