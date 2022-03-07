TV presenter Minnie Dlamini got starstruck when she met tennis legend Venus Williams at a restaurant in Paris, France over the weekend

The Mzansi media personality has been rubbing shoulders with world superstars since the Paris Fashion Week began and sharing stunning snaps as proof

Taking to social media, Minnie shared that she couldn't believe her eyes when she met the tennis icon because she used to look up to Venus in her childhood

Minnie Dlamini is living her best life in Paris, France. The recently-divorced media personality has continued to rub shoulders with world superstars while overseas.

In her latest post, the Mzansi actress shared that she met tennis superstar Venus Williams at Le Dalí restaurant in Le Meurice, France. As a receipt of her post, she posted a snap of herself with the sports icon.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, the stunner shared that she couldn't breathe when she met Venus. She shared that the legendary tennis player is a huge inspiration in her life.

"I may not have become a professional tennis player, but I am very much the woman I am today because of your influence in my childhood."

Minnie Dlamini's celeb friends and her followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post.

nandi_madida said:

"I remember how good you were at tennis growing up, what a full circle moment and probably a beautiful sign from Khosini."

zuraidajardine wrote:

"Powerful women you two."

jessicajane_molebatsi commented:

"Beautiful moment for you, Min."

peachysithole commented:

"No wayyyyyy!!!!! What!!! Love you both."

eloiseaan wrote:

"And you inspire us @minniedlamini. So happy to see you happy."

nosii_blackgold said:

"I'm sure you cried, man. This is so sweet."

te_buu added:

"Watched the Richard Williams movie and fell in love with their story. She embodies success."

