Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune found his name trending high on social media shortly after Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones announced their split

Some social media users, who are seemingly Khune's fans, roasted the TV presenter because her relationship with Quinton also ended in tears

Khune and Minnie broke up in 2014 and some fans peeps hilariously suggested that Khune lost form and his position in his team because of heartbreak

Itumeleng Khune is trending amid Minnie Dlamini's surprising divorce. The stunner and the goalkeeper dated before she got hitched to her now ex-hubby, Quinton Jones.

The Kaizer Chiefs player got dragged into Minnie's affairs after she and Quinton announced their divorce on Tuesday, 16 February. Khune and the TV host broke up in 2014.

Peeps took to social media to Twitter to roast Minnie for dumping their fave when she revealed her marriage has ended. Some peeps hilariously shared that Itumeleng Khune lost form when the stunner broke his heart.

@MlamlaPrincess said:

"Yhoo, on the other side Khune is happy with his marriage."

@Blahk_Wolf wrote:

"Minnie made 3 million in Lobola. 1 million from Khune and 2 million from Quinton, esh. It's a business to her. Another one coming is an actor that she has been cheating with."

@ClementkgauR added:

"She played that man imagine paying a lobola of R1 Million all of a sudden she marries a coloured guy. God fights for you chief, he is fair."

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones split after 4 years of marriage

In related news, Briefly News reported that celebrated local TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones decided to go their separate ways after four and a half years of wedded bliss.

The couple, who share a young son, exchanged their vows in a colourful wedding celebration in July 2017 before later treating Mzansi to the opulent affair in a televised three-part series titled: Becoming Mrs Jones, News24 reported.

Now, with the dust settling amid the fanfare of Valentine's Day, the pair released a joint statement revealing the end of their marriage on Tuesday afternoon. Minnie shared the news on her Instagram account.

