Minnie Dlamini has revealed that she and her husband of more than four years, Quinton Jones, have settled on ending their marriage

Minnie took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the shock announcement, noting, however, that the decision to split was amicable

The couple got married in 2017, before releasing a three-part special showcasing the wedding extravaganza aired on TV

Minnie's fans did not hold back as they expressed shock over the situation, with many defending her decision on social media

Celebrated local TV personality Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones have decided to go their separate ways after four and a half years of wedded bliss.

The couple, who share a young son, exchanged their vows in a colourful wedding celebration in July 2017 before later treating Mzansi to the opulent affair in a televised three-part series titled: Becoming Mrs Jones, News24 reported.

Minnie Dlamini has announced her split from her husband Quinton Jones. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images, Steven Ferdman/ WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Now, with the dust settling amid the fanfare of Valentine's Day, the pair released a joint statement announcing their split on Tuesday afternoon. Minnie shared the news on her Instagram account.

"In the past two years, our family has endured tremendous happiness and heartbreaking loss. Despite the challenges, we found solace in the knowledge that we had one another," said Minnie.

"However, our best measures to absorb the changes, the emotional stumbling block and the post-traumatic stress outweighed our will. After a break in our matrimony and consultation with family and a marriage counsellor, we decided to officially file for divorce."

Minnie signed off by assuring her fans that the separation was both amicable and in the best interest of all parties. She noted that despite the end of their union and romantic relationship, they will stay as friends and loving parents.

The media personality has been outspoken on her position around the challenges of marriage, TimesLIVE reported. It comes after Minnie's recent decision to revert to her maiden name on Instagram sparked speculation about trouble in paradise.

At the time of their fourth wedding anniversary celebration in July last year, Minnie acknowledged that marriage is anything but a walk in the park. Minnie added she and Quinton had contemplated ending things, but she was grateful for the journey.

SA reacts to mega announce

There was an expected massive reaction to the timeline to the announcement, with locals sharing a wide array of views on the matter. Minnie's divorce paved the way for tweeps to debate the pros and cons of marriage, more so if it is in the public eye.

@LeratoN_ wrote:

"Your parents are 20+ years happily married but Minnie's divorce makes you question the whole thing about marriage. Yall weird when it comes to worshipping these celebrities."

@lee_mlam said:

"Divorce isn’t such a tragedy. A tragedy’s staying in an unhappy marriage, teaching your children the wrong things about love. Nobody ever died of divorce. Strength to Minnie."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"It's a good thing Minnie Dlamini is leaving that marriage. She was slowly turning into a Granny kuloyamshado."

@lebogang_mzansi remarked:

"Show Max weddings don't last. First, it was Somizi now ke Minnie."

