Minnie Dlamini shared the trailer for a Showmax film called No Love Lost this morning, revealing that it’s set to broadcast on Valentines Day

The TV personality tagged the actors who star in the dramatic comedy in her caption and let it slip that she was part of the movie’s team as an executive producer

Minnie’s famous friends rallied up in her comment section to show her some love for her impressive addition to her high ranking role

Minnie Dlamini uploaded a first glimpse at a movie all about love, just in time for Valentine's Day and proudly announced her part in the production. The media persona has been showered with compliments for her awesome feat all morning.

Minnie Dlamini adds another movie to her executive producer resume.

Source: Instagram

No Love Lost is a film that features Hope Mbhele, Pallance Dladla, Lungile Radu, Zola Nombona and Mampho Brescia as seen on Minnie’s post. Minnie is also involved in the movie, but she is behind the lens as an executive producer once again.

Several peeps did not miss Minnie’s humble hashtag that made it known that she called the shots for No Love Lost. So, they have been flooding the comment section of her post with congratulatory messages.

Ayanda Borotho, Zizo Tshwethe and Melanie Bala are among the Mzansi VIPs who’ve taken their time to cheer Minnie on. Take a look at the fantastic messages some of our fave stars have sent in Minnie’s way.

Ayanda Borotho wrote:

“Congrats Ndlovukazi! Zikhala ngempela ke manje (they’re making noise for real now)”

Influential chef, The Lazy Makoti said:

“Hey now”

Zizo Tshwethe commented:

“Yes wena boss lady!”

Melanie Bala exclaimed:

“That’s MS. EXECUTIVE PRODUCER!”

Terry Pheto added:

“Congratulations my love. Can’t wait to watch!”

