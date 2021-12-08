When Jub Jub's Podcast and Chill came out, Minnie Dlamini-Jones was vocal about her disapproval of the content discussed on the show

Controversial celeb Slik Talk did not take Minnie's words well and called her out on her supposed lack of talent and not having to work hard

The YouTuber's fans followed in his footsteps and lit up the comment section under Dlamini-Jones's post, giving her a piece of their minds

Minnie Dlamini was one of the celebs who called out Jub Jub and MacG for the language used during his Podcast and Chill interview. The episode with the Uyjola 9/9 host has probably been the most talked-about in the entire series. While many agreed with Minnie, Slik Talk was not having it.

After Jub Jub's interview with MacG aired, everyone was racing to see the words used by the Moja Love star that triggered Amanda du Pont to tell her abuse story. Minnie Dlamini-Jones could not even bring herself to finish the episode before she raced to Twitter to let the two celebs know what she thought.

It did not take long for Slik Talk to hop onto his YouTube channel and address the TV presenter. ZAlebs reports that Slik went in hard on Minnie and didn't even try to mince his words. The visibly upset media personality said:

"Minnie Dlamini, if you weren't an ignorant ignoramus who can't put together two sentences then you would have an idea of what Podcast and Chill is all about and you would have an idea about the type of content that they produce."

His final jab to the throat?

"Not everybody is like you Minnie Dlamini. Not everybody can have a sports show and not know anything about sports. Some of us actually have to be good at what we do. The podcast is growing weekly and your looks are starting to fade daily.”

Ouch. Tweeps were quick to jump on the bandwagon and Minnie Dlamini's comments became a hotspot for Slik Talk fans.

@WestyYaunKing stood behind Slik and said:

"The podcast exposed a lot of things which nobody could expose. Slik Talk spoke about this, people are quick to entertain bad things & won't cherish the good things that the podcast do. the podcast changed my life when I gave up in life & it's here to stay."

