Lasizwe Dambuza and Vusi Nova can play it down as much as they like but the people of Mzansi are onto them

Trying to put out flames, Lasizwe told the people of social media that him and Vusi are “Bible study friends”

People did not believe Lasizwe’s claim for a second and took to the comment section to let him know it

Lasizwe Dambuza and Vusi Nova are a hot topic! Seems these two have been spending a lot of time together and the bae vibes just cannot be ignored.

Lasizwe Dambuza and musician Vusi Nova are fueling relationship rumours once again. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Twitter

When you know, you know, you know? The people of Mzansi think they know, but Lasizwe and Vusi are playing it cool, reported ZAlebs.

Responding to some sweet snaps he posts of him and Vusi, Lasizwe played it down, claiming Vusi is his “Bible study friend”, lol!

Lasizwe posted:

Looking at the snaps, you just cannot deny that Lasizwe and Vusi would make a lush couple. Bible study buddies - yeah, sure!

The people of Mzansi took to the comment section to have a good laugh at Lasizwe’s post, sarcastically letting him know that they totes believe him.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

“Mxm stop lying.”

@PDaddyFound calls bull:

@Marks_Mnguni ain’t buying it:

Lasizwe pulls off fantastic Nicki Minaj cosplay for Halloween 2021

Lasizwe Dambuza pulled off an amazing Holloween costume ahead of the weekend, reported Briefly News.

He dressed up as a gruesome version of Nicki Minaj with a massive gash down his face. What really completes the ensemble is his moustache that stands out against his feminine costume.

Social media users loved the outfit and took to the internet to celebrate the celebrity.

@ServingIceTea:

"Nice but who’s face scar is that supposed to be? I wonder which famous person scar! #Lasizwe."

@iamsandynene:

"I think to look a bit scary cause you know - it’s Halloween."

@bongahb8:

"#LasizweMinaj I'm in love with this human, Man your personality is beaming with confidence, my children when they are older I wish for them to be that confident and I will be sure that they can stand anything. U are FireFireFire Mogal ❤❤❤"

