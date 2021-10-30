Lasizwe Pulls of Fantastic Nicki Minaj Cosplay for Halloween 2021

Lasizwe Dambuza has dressed up for Halloween as American singer Nicki Minaj

He included a deep, gruesome wound that runs down his face and he's left his moustache on completing the look

Social media users love the outfit and took to the internet to react to his amazing transformation

Lasizwe Dambuza has pulled off an amazing Holloween costume ahead of the weekend.

He dressed up as a gruesome version of Nicki Minaj with a massive gash down his face. What really completes the ensemble is his moustache that stands out against his feminine costume.

Lasizwe dressed up as a horror version of Nicki Minaj for Halloween. Photo credit: @lasizwe

Source: Twitter

Social media users loved the outfit and took to the internet to celebrate the celebrity.

@ServingIceTea:

"Nice but who’s face scar is that supposed to be? I wonder which famous person scar! #Lasizwe."

@iamsandynene:

"I think to look a bit scary cause you know- it’s Halloween."

@bongahb8:

"#LasizweMinaj I'm in love with this human, Man your personality is beaming with confidence, my children when they are older I wish for them to be that confident and I will be sure that they can stand anything. U are FireFireFire Mogal❤❤❤"

