Lasizwe Dambuza's family shop recently got looted and he took to social media to share the story

Sharing pictures and clips of the destruction, Lasizwe expressed his heartbreak over the situation as it was his late father’s store

People did not seem to be too phased about Lasizwe’s ordeal though and left some heavy comments on the post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lasizwe Dambuza's family has become a victim of crime with their business having been trashed and ransacked. The YouTube star is heartbroken.

Looting has hit one of Lasizwe Dambuza's family businesses, and the heartbreak he feels is unbearable. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a snap of the destruction and an explanation of what went down, Lasizwe expressed his disgust and anger.

According to the post, Lasizwe’s late father's Shell Garage in Dobsonville got looted. The fridges were emptied, shelves cleared and the entire shop was wrecked, reported ZAlebs.

Lasizwe posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lasizwe posted a clip in the comment section, showing the utter destruction that was caused. Absolutely heartbreaking.

Seeing the post, peeps had a lot to say, however, being sympathetic was definitely not where it was at. Seems a lot of people feel this was self-inflicted and had little to no care for what had happened to Lasizwe and his fam.

Take a look at some of the comments that were made:

@DproNene said:

“This thing was no longer working no security guards nothing bo Lasizwe ba bezy ba penkapengisa marao on social media forgetting about their legacy nou u come here kadi emoji tsa di the question is why didn't you take care of that garage mmm.”

@Lee_Mantjane claimed:

“This garage hasn't been working for about 2 months (if not more), shocked to see that it still had everything inside ”

@LavitaSonOfGod had their say:

@TheCynicc did not even know Lasizwe and Khanyi are related lol:

LOL: Lasizwe says he would have had kids with a woman already if he was straight

Lasizwe has opened up about some of his wildest fantasies. The openly gay media personality has shared that he wants to sleep with a woman and get her pregnant, reported Briefly News.

The star shared that the woman he wishes to have a kid with would not be South African so that they could have mixed raced bundle of joys. The YouTuber was a guest on Moonchild Sanelly's YouTube show, The Madness Method.

The star also praised Connie and her late hubby, Shona Ferguson, for the kind of love they served Mzansi. He shared that he would love to experience the Fergusons had for each other.

Source: Briefly.co.za