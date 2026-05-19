South African actors Lerato Mvelase, Ayanda Borotho, and more stars showed support for Bonko Khoza this week

The former Red Ink actor made headlines on Sunday, 17 May 2026, when Nirvana Nokwe accused him of sexual assault

Fans of the award-winning actor commented on his Instagram post about his statement on Monday, 18 May 2026

Ayanda Borotho and Lerato Mvelase rally behind Bonko Khoza after Nirvana Nokwe's sexual assault claims. Images: PhilMphela and TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Actress Ayanda Borotho rallied behind her former Ithonga co-star, Bonko Khoza, this week after Nirvana Nokwe alleged that she was sexually assaulted on set.

Khoza also received support from Lerato Mvelase and more industry colleagues on Monday, 18 May 2026, when he broke his silence.

The former The Wife trended on social media over the weekend when his former Red Ink co-star, Nirvana Nokwe, accused him of sexual assault.

Social media user Pretty Chana shared a screenshot on her X account of Borotho and Mvelase's comments under Khoza's statement on Monday, 18 May 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Borotho, who starred opposite Khoza on Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Ithonga, responded to the actor's statement, saying, "love and light."

While Lerato Mvelase reacted with praying and hugging emojis, former Skeem Saam actor Oros Mampofu and former The Wife star Kay Sibiya commented with heart emojis.

X users react to the actor's comments on Khoza's statement

@Snegugu_Me said:

"The actors and the industry are sending hugs to Bonko. Now they are making it look like Nokwe is crazy, yho."

@ndebele_doll replied:

"Bangcolile, (they are rotten) that's what I noticed too!! Fake as people!! Another Sjava saga is happening all over again."

@broken_TW11 wrote:

"They support him because they believe him. The same way you support her, because you believe her. Akunabhari ezoncengwa la."

@reflectivelens_ responded:

"Unfortunately, his statement makes sense; that’s why they are doing this."

@callme_naomie commented:

"I hate how that statement mentioned that she has had a similar incident before, so it looks like a pattern."

@AHT_YssY reacted:

"Expecting everything to go your way is a very serious illness. Imagine coming across your tweet from someone with a different view saying the same thing you're saying, 'so disappointed' because you've already concluded the matter on your own after hearing one side of the story."

@Seipatisone replied:

"There's a stupid comment I saw from someone saying 'all the parties involved didn't see anything wrong, what if Nirvana has past traumas and is taking them out on Bonko'. I hope that person doesn't have a child nor married, because his thinking is delusional."

SA stars Ayanda Borotho and Lerato Mvelase rally behind Bonko Khoza in the sexual assault saga. Images: BonkoKhoza and NirvanaNokwe

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe leaves acting after making Bonko Khoza sexual assault allegations on the Red Ink set

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nirvana Nokwe spoke out with serious allegations against fellow actor Bonko Khoza when they were working together on the production of Red Ink in 2023.

The South African actress recently spoke out about the traumatising experience while working with the actor, well-known for his role in The Wife.

Nirvana Nokwe's video explaining why shoes would no longer have a career in acting also surfaced following the public accusations against Bonko Khoza.

Source: Briefly News