On Friday, 15 May 2026, Thando Thabethe and Msizi James interviewed Robert Marawa on 947's afternoon drive-time show, 947 Drive with Thando

The show's co-hosts were caught off guard by Marawa's response when he opened up about his love life

Social media users praised Thando and Robert Marawa for remaining professional despite ongoing speculation about their relationship

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Robert Marawa opened up about his love life during an interview with his alleged girlfriend, Thando Thabethe. Image: robert_marawa, thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Renowned sportscaster Robert Marawa opened up about his relationship status in an interview with his alleged girlfriend, Thando Thabethe. Marawa and Thabethe have been romantically linked for a while, although neither of them has confirmed the rumours.

The duo has been spotted together in public with their latest sighting being the Orlando Pirates game on Wednesday, 18 February 2026. They were previously seen together at a Mamelodi Sundowns game in 2025.

Robert Marawa interviewed by alleged bae Thando Thabethe

On Friday, 15 May 2026, Thando Thabethe and Msizi James interviewed Robert Marawa on the afternoon drive-time show, 947 Drive with Thando. During the show, they discussed Marawa’s background, career, dating life and getting a heart attack at the age of 35.

Msizi James gushed over Marawa and asked him to confirm his relationship status. The former Thursday Night Live presenter responded diplomatically.

“We are at a stage in life where I fully love my family, and they love me back. And I love the world,” Marawa said.

The response caught the Fatal Seduction actress off guard, and she replied:

“Wow, what? What a response.”

Msizi James was also amused by Marawa’s response and joked that the sportscaster was in the wrong profession.

“You should have got into politics,” James said.

Watch the video below for the full interview:

SA reacts to Robert Marawa's interview with Thando Thabethe

Social media users weighed in on the interview in the comments, with several applauding Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa for their professionalism. Others gave Marawa his flowers for playing a crucial role in their journalism careers.

Here are some of the comments:

@Social_Angel applauded:

“Despite the rumours about Thando and Robert dating, @Thando_Thabethe handled the interview with such passion and professionalism; truly a testament to her character and dedication. It’s always about focusing on the craft and the stories that matter. Loved it so much, thanks @robertmarawa… ♥️🥹🌸 #TellYourStory #947DriveWithThando”

@THPGram remarked:

“Ai @robertmarawa, we miss you on the touchline with such upcoming fixtures & the WC. Thankful for the interview. Rob has been giving flowers to legends; it's time he sat in the seat to get his. 👌”

@MorefiDontRun joked:

“You can see when the interviewer has inside information 🤣 and I suspect she knows the soap lady.”

@KassNaidoo gushed:

“So many of us would not be where we are today if it weren’t for Robert and his belief in us! An amazing human being 🙏”

Mzansi reacted to Robert Marawa's interview with Thando Thabethe. Image: thando_thabethe, robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Are Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe engaged?

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka commented on rumours that fellow broadcasters Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa were engaged with a cheeky pun.

Neither of the two 947 radio personalities has confirmed nor denied rumours that they are engaged.

Source: Briefly News