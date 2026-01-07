On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, an entertainment blogger announced on X (Twitter) that Thando Thabethe had landed a gig on a Netflix series renewed for a third season

Thando Thabethe is joined by two other prominent actresses on the third instalment of the hit Netflix show

Fans expect Season 3 to continue the storylines from Season 2, including the affairs, family conflicts, and intrigue from previous seasons

Thando Thabethe and two other actresses joined the cast of a hit Netflix series renewed for a third season. Image: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Thando Thabethe has landed another acting gig on a popular Netflix series that has been renewed for a third season.

Thando Thabethe is riding high over her performance as Lena on Season 1 of the hit Netflix series Love + Wine. The 947 Drive host also starred as Beauty Sello in the popular South African Netflix series How to Ruin Love, a spinoff of the hit series How to Ruin Christmas. Now, Thando Thabethe has joined the cast of another Netflix series that has been renewed for a third season.

Which Netflix series is Thando Thabethe joining?

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU announced on X (Twitter) that Thando Thabethe had joined the cast of Fatal Seduction, which has been renewed for season 3 on Netflix. The post was captioned:

“CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT 🎥 Media darling Thando Thabethe continues with her winning streak. The media powerhouse joins Fatal Seduction on Netflix. The streaming giant has announced that the series has been renewed for season 3.”

While the details of Thando Thabethe’s character are still under wraps, the entertainment blogger shared that she isn’t the only new addition to the cast of Fatal Seduction. The entertainment blogger announced that Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo and Hope Mbhele have joined the cast of Fatal Seduction Season 3 on Netflix.

See the post below:

Thando Thebethe took to her official X (Twitter) account and reacted to news that she had joined the cast of Fatal Seduction.

See the post below:

What fans can expect in Fatal Seduction Season 3

While Netflix South Africa has kept details of the new season of Fatal Seduction close to its chest, fans of the hit series can expect Season 3 to pick up where Season 2 left off. The Season 2 finale saw Professor Nandi Mahlati (played by Kgomotso Christopher) rekindling her affair with Jacob Tau (played by Prince Grootboom), discovering that her husband Judge Leonard Mahlati (played by Thapelo Mokoena) was feigning his memory loss.

During Season 2, Kgomotso Christopher’s character fought to save her daughter’s life from the villain, Police Minister Vilakazi, played by Warren Masemola.

It is also unclear whether Fatal Seduction will retain the original cast who starred in seasons 1 and 2.

Thando Thabethe joined the cast of 'Fatal Seduction' Season 3. Image: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe reacts as young actor professes his love for her

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe reacted after her young co-star in another Netflix series professed his love for her.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, the young actor shared a screenshot of a message of him shooting his shot at his co-star during his high school days.

Source: Briefly News