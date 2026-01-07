Thando Thabethe and Two Others Join 'Fatal Seduction' as Netflix Renews Hit Series for Season 3
- On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, an entertainment blogger announced on X (Twitter) that Thando Thabethe had landed a gig on a Netflix series renewed for a third season
- Thando Thabethe is joined by two other prominent actresses on the third instalment of the hit Netflix show
- Fans expect Season 3 to continue the storylines from Season 2, including the affairs, family conflicts, and intrigue from previous seasons
Renowned media personality Thando Thabethe has landed another acting gig on a popular Netflix series that has been renewed for a third season.
Thando Thabethe is riding high over her performance as Lena on Season 1 of the hit Netflix series Love + Wine. The 947 Drive host also starred as Beauty Sello in the popular South African Netflix series How to Ruin Love, a spinoff of the hit series How to Ruin Christmas. Now, Thando Thabethe has joined the cast of another Netflix series that has been renewed for a third season.
Which Netflix series is Thando Thabethe joining?
On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU announced on X (Twitter) that Thando Thabethe had joined the cast of Fatal Seduction, which has been renewed for season 3 on Netflix. The post was captioned:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
“CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT 🎥 Media darling Thando Thabethe continues with her winning streak. The media powerhouse joins Fatal Seduction on Netflix. The streaming giant has announced that the series has been renewed for season 3.”
While the details of Thando Thabethe’s character are still under wraps, the entertainment blogger shared that she isn’t the only new addition to the cast of Fatal Seduction. The entertainment blogger announced that Lorcia Cooper-Khumalo and Hope Mbhele have joined the cast of Fatal Seduction Season 3 on Netflix.
See the post below:
Thando Thebethe took to her official X (Twitter) account and reacted to news that she had joined the cast of Fatal Seduction.
See the post below:
What fans can expect in Fatal Seduction Season 3
While Netflix South Africa has kept details of the new season of Fatal Seduction close to its chest, fans of the hit series can expect Season 3 to pick up where Season 2 left off. The Season 2 finale saw Professor Nandi Mahlati (played by Kgomotso Christopher) rekindling her affair with Jacob Tau (played by Prince Grootboom), discovering that her husband Judge Leonard Mahlati (played by Thapelo Mokoena) was feigning his memory loss.
During Season 2, Kgomotso Christopher’s character fought to save her daughter’s life from the villain, Police Minister Vilakazi, played by Warren Masemola.
It is also unclear whether Fatal Seduction will retain the original cast who starred in seasons 1 and 2.
Thando Thabethe reacts as young actor professes his love for her
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe reacted after her young co-star in another Netflix series professed his love for her.
In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, the young actor shared a screenshot of a message of him shooting his shot at his co-star during his high school days.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za