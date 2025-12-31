Acclaimed veteran actress Thembi Nyandeni has reportedly joined the cast of the hit series Blood Legacy for its highly anticipated upcoming season

The former Isibaya star is set to fill the void left by a beloved cast member whose tragic passing left a significant gap in the production

News of Nyandeni’s casting has sparked widespread celebration among viewers, who have expressed their excitement at seeing the legendary thespian bring her signature gravitas to the show

The South African television industry is buzzing with the news that Thembi Nyandeni is set to bring her formidable talent to Blood Legacy.

Best known for her role as Mkabayi Zungu in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya, Nyandeni has truly never been out of work, building a formidable career in the film industry, serving in some of the country's biggest productions.

On 31 December 2025, entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald shared the news of the veteran possibly joining the second season of the hit series alongside Xolile Tshabalala and Buyile Mdladla.

MacDonald alleges that Nyandeni may have been cast to serve as the replacement of the legendary Connie Chiume, who tragically passed away in August 2024.

The veteran actress died at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg at the age of 72. She played the role of Madlamini Ndlovu in the show, and like Nyandeni, she also starred in the once-popular SABC1 drama series Zone 14.

Meanwhile, on their Instagram page, Blood Legacy did very little to confirm or deny the rumours, only wishing viewers well in the festive season. And while the news has yet to be set in stone, fans of the show are beyond eager to see the legendary Thembi Nyandeni on their screens.

See the unofficial announcement below.

Viewers react to Thembi Nyandeni's casting

Blood Legacy fans are eagerly waiting for season two to premiere and watch Thembi Nyandeni in action. Read some of their comments below.

LuKayMampuru approved:

"Great replacement if you ask me."

Radiohead_24 was impressed:

"They are having a second season. You can never replace talent, but this will give the storyline a genuine flow, especially when you consider that the way it ended wouldn’t make sense to kill the character. Shout out to the casting director."

Ndabenh62994525 wrote:

"I am looking forward to it. We did a few episodes with her. A lovely human being."

MrRamafoko said:

"Good choice. When is the release date?"

kabbiethequeer was excited:

"It's definitely going down!"

Presh_amazing was pleased:

"I'm so happy for her. I was rooting for her to get the role."

chipunzaamandat responded:

"Ohhh, great! I haven't seen her on screen since Isibaya."

