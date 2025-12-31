“The Biggest Highlight of 2025”: Rachel John Shares Private Baptism Video
- Rachel John, a Dutch-Nigerian content creator who made South Africa her second home, shared a glimpse of her baptism
- She revealed when the holy act took place and noted that it was the biggest personal highlight of the year
- People on the internet congratulated her on her spiritual milestone, while one person felt the moment could have been kept private
Dutch-Nigerian influencer Rachel John shared snippets of her baptism with the online community, marking a deeply personal milestone in her faith journey. The moment moved some of her online followers, who celebrated the start of a new chapter in her spiritual life.
Rachel, rumoured to be the new girlfriend of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who is also loud and proud about his faith, shared the post to TikTok on 30 December 2025 but noted in the comments that the baptism took place at the beginning of the year. The clip showed the teary-eyed content creator entering a pool of water and being immersed as a way to wash away her original sins. She received help from members of the Amsterdam City Church division under The Church of Pentecost in the Netherlands.
The 24-year-old described the moment as "the biggest highlight of 2025."
Rachel John's baptism touches hearts
Internet users flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts about the holy moment Rachel had experienced.
@iam_misspineapple said to Rachel:
"Welcome, my sister! Best decision ever."
@soxnaastou___ shared with the public:
"This video truly captures the emotions so profoundly. Each time I watch it, it feels like a powerful reminder of the past that stirs deep feelings within me."
@annasofiaortiz added under the post:
"Congratulations! Jesus is amazing! I pray He continues to strengthen you."
@userlucillec told the online crowd:
"While others are snooping in her life, here she is getting baptised."
@jess202015, on the other hand, remarked:
"Should be kept private."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Rachel's account below:
Source: Briefly News
