An alleged baptism which took place at an affluent beach in Cape Town stunned many people. Images: @wonderfulthrills

The TikTok account @wonderfulthrills captured the moment a woman at a beach in Camps Bay exited the water, making bizarre sounds after allegedly getting baptised. The online crowd was just as stunned as the beachgoers after hearing what they thought was an injured dog.

On 13 December 2025, @wonderfulthrills uploaded the video, which showed a large crowd dressed in white watching those allegedly affected by the Holy Spirit. The woman making the strange sound was helped out of the water by two men, who took her to the shore. Another person was spotted lying on the sand, wriggling around as someone put a phone in their face to presumably capture their reaction.

The TikTok user wrote in the caption of the post:

"Thought it was an exorcism but turned out to be a Christian baptism."

Baptisms, a holy Christian act, symbolise a union with Christ and the forgiveness of sins. Image: Josue Michel / Unsplash

Alleged baptism raises eyebrows

Confused members of the online community took to the comment section after hearing the sounds in the short video.

@asdtr.rta asked people on the internet:

"Is this normally how people react to being baptised?"

@user1627888840380 shared their opinion, writing:

"No, it's a public place, please. Cape Town, stop this immediately. This is neither cool nor right to the rest of us."

@johny1235777 added under the post:

"Mind you, the Holy Spirit is a spirit of peace. Jesus didn’t act like this when he was baptised."

@verlange_vlam remarked with a laugh:

"Here I'm thinking a dog got hurt at the beach."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @wonderfulthrills' account below:

