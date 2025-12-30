A woman was trying to enjoy herself at a restaurant in Pretoria when she became the victim of a crime

The lady's friend recorded the moment when he targeted her and successfully got away with one of her valuable items

South Africans reacted to the video of the thief, and a video of the man's alleged past crimes became viral

A lady who was walking in Pretoria went viral after a man allegedly pulled off a theft. The video of the crime in progress spread all over social media, and many were disturbed by the clip.

A woman lost her phone to an alleged thief, and the crime was caught on camera. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The video of a woman who could not have a fun day because of crime was relatable to many people. South Africans uncovered videos of the alleged thief committing crimes over the years.

In a video shared on X, a woman was making her way to a restaurant, Kream, to meet a friend who was recording. They were hyping each other up as she made her way up to stairs, not noticing a man who was lurking behind her. Suddenly, the man leapt up from behind her and grabbed her phone and took off in a car. The woman and her friend were stunned as they exclaimed in disbelief. The friend comforted her friend as they watched the man make his getaway with her phone.

The woman and her friend were ready to eat out at a Preoria restaurant. Image: Pixabay

Source: Instagram

South Africa finds alleged thief

Many people were disturbed by the video shared by @newsnexussa of the man who brazenly took someone's phone. Other people took to social media to claim that he was a routine smartphone thief from Pretoria. Videos shared by @busiwe_bubu of the man in past theft incidents from 2023 surfaced on social media. Online users were outraged, and they speculated about the phone-stealing suspect. Read people's comments about the thief and watch the videos of his alleged crimes below:

Mr Handsome commented:

"If South Africa were led by the DA, you wouldn't see these things 🤞 ngiyala. Sidinga ushintsho bantu bakithi 😭 it's time for hard decisions now."

cordell wondered:

"What did you expect?😳Parading on a video call upstairs, really now, you live in South Africa."

Vanessakundi wrote:

"Guys, even the lady who is taking a video is also traumatised. Remember, this was not an act, she never expected this to happen."

Sinobaby🚀💸 added:

"You guys are too calm, and it’s annoying me off."

Others reacted to past videos of the alleged thief taking phones:

@AngieMoiloa wrote:

"He is a pro on this, don’t let me catch you wenja."

@Sbuddahmlangeni added:

"Within 48hours of CCTV, the thug has already been successfully identified. But in the Warras case the police still don't want to show the CCTV footage to the public."

@Past_2Present said:

"When it rains, it pours. He should have known that every dog has its day."

@CindyMthethwa3 added:

"It is clearly his job. He lives off other people's hard work."

