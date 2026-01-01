South African singer Makhadzi raised questions online after a screenshot was leaked during a private video call with a mysterious man

The Mjolo hitmaker was involved in a horrific collision that sent her to the hospital, and her strange phone call left fans wondering if the man on the phone was her boyfriend

Fans in the comment section speculated on who the mysterious man is, with some believing it to be the singer's sibling

Fans raised questions about Makhadzi's romantic life. Images: makhadzisa

Online reactions to Makhadzi's car accident went from well-wishes to fans questioning a leaked screenshot of the singer's video call with a mysterious man.

The Limpopo star was recently involved in a collision that left her badly injured. As fans and industry peers rally behind the singer with prayers for her speedy recovery, a screenshot of her private phone call raised questions about the singer's romantic life.

On 31 December 2025, Twitter (X) user HermaineM shared a post wishing Makhadzi a speedy recovery and posted a screenshot from the singer's video call with an unknown man.

Makhadzi could be seen lying in a supposed hospital bed with her head wrapped in bandages and a breathing tube in her nose.

In the bottom right corner was a window showing the person on the other end of the call, a bald man with no shirt on, who appeared to be looking at Makhadzi during their conversation.

A screenshot of Makhadzi's private video call with an unknown man was leaked. Image: makhadzisa

The post immediately raised questions about Makhadzi's romantic life, with fans wondering whether the gentleman was her boyfriend.

While the Mjolo hitmaker has managed to keep her relationships away from the prying eyes of the public after her breakup with her on-and-off partner Master KG, fans wondered whether the person responsible for taking the screenshot had intended to make the rumoured romance official.

This comes just days after Makhadzi was spotted in a video cosying up to an unknown man, raising another wave of speculation online.

See the screenshot of Makhadzi's mysterious video call below.

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's mysterious call

Online users were curious to know who the man on the phone was, with some speculating that it could be Makhadzi's brother. Read some of their comments below.

JRVICCENTE_44 was surprised:

"He's not even dressed up. And why is positing a private conversation? They look alike, though, probably her brother."

thereal__arzee asked:

"I’m sorry, but who is she video calling?"

khanyaaaaaaaaa was curious:

"Wait, is she on a call with the Clientele Life dude?"

Poet and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai argued:

"This year, let’s make sure we choose the right company. This private video call picture should not be online."

KaoneKydio said:

"Wish her a speedy recovery. But I'm curious, who's the guy she's on a video call with?"

uszee2 speculated:

"That's probably her brother; they are like twins, as you can see."

matwas15 was not impressed:

"And why would he take a screenshot of their private call? Pathetic."

undyl_ added:

"That man is not even dressed, but they look alike, probably her brother."

Photo from Makhadzi's accident goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the supposed photo from Makhadzi's car accident.

Fans gathered in the comment section with well-wishes for the Limpopo star. However, eagle-eyed netizens would later reveal the truth behind the collision photo.

