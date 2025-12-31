Mlindo the Vocalist found himself in an awkward spotlight after his girlfriend inadvertently cast doubt on his financial status in a now-viral social media exchange

Following the couple's festive Christmas post, Taylor’s blunt responses to some fans’ comments about Mlindo’s wealth completely contradicted public assumptions about the singer's bank balance

The slip-up sent shockwaves through the comment section, with many users mocking the singer’s low-key finances while others slammed Taylor for failing to protect her partner's public image

Mlindo the Vocalist’s girlfriend, Taylor, seemingly exposed his financial situation. Images: mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

It was meant to be a festive celebration of love, but some stray comments from Mlindo The Vocalist’s girlfriend left the Amablesser hitmaker at the mercy of social media trolls.

On Christmas, 25 December 2025, Taylor posted a TikTok video with a compilation of pictures from her DIY photoshoot with her little family. Aptly captioned "Merry Christmas," the family of four posed in a backyard picnic in matching red outfits to signify the holiday.

Her post garnered over 63,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans, including one from a curious follower, mob187, who raised questions about Mlindo's wealth.

"Definitely, he is rich."

The remark was sparked by Mlindo’s festive family portraits, as the commenter appeared to be acknowledging not just the singer’s apparently thriving household, but also the assumed financial rewards of his decade-long tenure in music.

With over a decade in the industry, the Port Shepstone-born singer gained recognition with his debut single, Amablesser, taken from his debut album, Emakhaya, released in 2018.

The project was met with critical acclaim and later certified platinum by Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) with over 40 million streams as of 2019. It earned Mlindo multiple award nominations, followed by the singer later collaborating with stars such as Vusi Nova, Nathi, and DJ Maphorisa.

Despite the public perception of his success, Taylor hinted that Mlindo’s bank balance might not match his fame. Her brief, two-word reply, "I wish," spoke volumes, effectively pulling back the curtain on the singer's financial reality without the need for a lengthy explanation. However, that wasn't all.

Mlindo the Vocalist’s partner, Taylor, alluded to him not being as well-off as many people thought. Image: mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

Another commenter responded, "Money talks," implying that Mlindo’s success is loud, undeniable, and was presumably how he landed his girlfriend. However, Taylor shot back with a witty comeback.

"It didn’t even say 'hi' this side," she said, effectively deglamorising the image of her boyfriend's high-earner status in many people's eyes.

This blunt admission did more than just clarify their status; it painted a picture of unfulfilled expectations and left fans dissecting the true nature of the couple's soft life aspirations.

See the screenshot of Taylor's comment below.

Social media reacts to Taylor's statement

Social media users were quick to catch the second-hand embarrassment, with many taking to the comments to analyse Taylor’s bluntness and what it reveals about the couple's private life.

Lyannematheta laughed:

"It be your own people sometimes, yazi."

_Thuba_K_ joked:

"Who needs enemies when your girl is your main opp?"

EmbeeMalema declared:

"She hates him."

sbudamusic concluded:

"Women aren't good people!"

ThatgirlLee__ endorsed Taylor's statements:

"I'd also humiliate him like this if cheating is all he does."

