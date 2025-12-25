Famous content creator City Makoti shared a glimpse into her festive season, radiating joy as she and her husband marked their very first Christmas with their baby boy

This year’s holiday carried deep sentimental value for the influencer, who took a moment to express her pride in her relationship’s growth and the beautiful "family of three" they have become

Their heartwarming family portraits quickly went viral, with fans and followers flooding the comments to gush over the couple’s transition into parenthood and their coordinated festive style

City Makoti and her husband celebrated a special Christmas as a family of three. Image: thecitymakoti

Christmas 2025 was a milestone to remember for City Makoti, who took to social media to celebrate her first festive season as a mother in a series of adorable family photos that have melted the hearts of her followers.

The new mom reflected on a year of profound change and blessing as she celebrated a deeply emotional Christmas with her small family.

Famous for her relatable videos and modern makoti (bride) content, the influencer shared photos from her Christmas photoshoot with her boys in coordinated outfits, spreading festive cheer across their timeline.

Real name Anika Kungentando Dambuza, the content creator and reality TV star reflected on her and her husband, Sihle, spending Christmas apart "for the longest time" due to them both being home for the December holidays, to now celebrating it with their bundle of joy in their own home.

"Our first Christmas together was when we moved in together, and you helped me set up the Christmas tree, your first Christmas tree. We’ve come such a far way, and I’m so proud of us."

City Makoti and her husband, Sihle, celebrated their first Christmas as parents with an adorable family photoshoot. Image: thecitymakoti

2025 has been a transformative year for City Makoti, most notably marked by the arrival of her son, Nkosana, in May. Now seven months old, the little man has already become a darling of social media, frequently stealing the spotlight in his parents' reels and delighting fans with his adorable, chubby cheeks.

As the year draws to a close, City Makoti is celebrating another major milestone - this time in her professional journey. The content creator has officially been nominated for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2025, a testament to her skyrocketing influence.

Recognised in the Influencer of the Year category, the social media star is being celebrated for her unique ability to blend her Afrikaans heritage with her Xhosa marital traditions, creating relatable, humorous, and culturally rich content that has resonated with thousands across Mzansi.

Take a look at City Makoti and her family's Christmas photos below.

Social media gushes over City Makoti and her family

Fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement, flooding the comment section with warm wishes and praise for the star’s breakout year. Read some of their comments below.

hudasyster said:

"Such a beautiful family! Merry Christmas."

raeesah_makuse wrote:

"I’m so proud of y'all. Thank you for helping change the narrative! To many more happy memories, guys, Merry Christmas!"

tlonana_98 posted:

"Merry Christmas to the Dambuza's, and God bless."

tarryn_mcroft showed love to the Dambuzas:

"Merry Christmas to my fav influencer family."

