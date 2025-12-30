Beauty influencer and entrepreneur Mihlali Ndamase is facing intense backlash following allegations that she abruptly terminated the contract of her boutique’s only employee

Reports suggest the unlawful dismissal was a desperate move triggered by struggling sales and a lack of traffic just weeks after the high-profile launch of her boutique, Treasury

The controversy reached a breaking point when the dismissed staff member’s alleged salary was leaked online, sparking a wave of public outrage over what many describe as "exploitative" pay in contrast to Mihlali’s soft life branding

Mihlali Ndamase’s latest business venture is making headlines for all the wrong reasons, as the influencer stands accused of unfairly firing her sole staff member amid rumours of a failing boutique.

Just a month after opening her luxury business, Treasury by Mihlali Ndamase, the influencer is said to be struggling with sales. This, despite promoting her business and receiving promising leads from her online community.

Briefly News reported that the business, located at The Marc shopping centre in Sandton, opened its doors on 18 November 2025 and offers a wide range of gowns and matching accessories for all occasions.

According to gossipmonger Musa Khawula, the influencer had hired an employee for the business, who was interviewed by Mihlali's mother, Pumla Ndamase-Tshitende, on 10 December 2025, to start work the following day as a permanent employee.

However, the controversial blogger reveals that just five days into their job, the staff member was informed that their contract had been terminated.

"The new employee was abruptly told not to report to work, with Mihlali Ndamase's mother stating that the reason they have to let the employee go is because they are not getting any customers, so the shop isn't making money."

Having worked just five days, the employee allegedly had a "back and forth" with Ndamase about remuneration, and was later paid R215 on 30 December. This was backed by a picture of a payment notification from the boutique, seemingly sent to the former staff member as confirmation.

This equals R43 per day and between R4 and R5 per hour at the boutique for an eight-hour shift of 9 AM to 6 PM, which is far below the National Minimum Wage in South Africa, which is R28.79.

News of the abrupt dismissal, coupled with the salary made to the employee, ignited a firestorm of reactions from outraged social media users.

Briefly News contacted Treasury for comment. This is a developing story.

Social media weighs in on Mihlali Ndamase store scandal

The online community did not hold back on its harsh criticism towards the influencer. Read some of their comments below.

_tshwanelo_ was shocked:

"So the employee’s hourly rate was R4.7c? Mihlali is disrespectful."

congolesejawn asked:

"R215 for 5 days of work? What is the minimum wage, and how many hours did she work for?"

002POOE said:

"Lol, like how dumb are these people really? 'Store isn't making any money,' what did they expect profit in a week?"

24hoursofafairy slammed Mihlali Ndamase:

"I’ve seen enough. Mihlali is genuinely an awful person."

GodmotherThe wrote:

"They basically refunded her transport money."

Itz_M0rgan_ was outraged:

"R215 for 5 days is disrespect! They have no shame at all."

BC_Ngwenya posted:

"R215? People are heartless."

cwerhakazi_ broke down the figures:

"That’s R5 per hour for 5 days of work."

