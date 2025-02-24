Mihlali Ndamase and her mom Pumla jetted off to İzmir, Turkey for what appears to be a vacation

The social media influencer shared photos of her serving looks and visiting high-end luxury brand shops in Turkey

Mzansi showered the controversial YouTuber with praise after she shared photos of her in Turkey

Mihlali Ndamase serves gorgeous looks during Turkey trip with her mom. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Popular social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently jetted to Turkey with her mom Pumla Ndamase. The globetrotting South African beauty was recently on vacation in Accra, Ghana.

Mihlali Ndamase and her mom jet off to Turkey

Taking to her official Instagram account, the content creator shared a video with her mom at the airport. Pictures of her passport and a Qatar Airways ticket had Instagram users speculating that she was heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In subsequent posts, Mihlali shared that she had arrived in Turkey. While the controversial content creator did not reveal the purpose of her visit, the European country is often the destination for women who want to have affordable cosmetic surgery.

Mihlali Ndamase updated her followers on what she has been up to in Turkey with stunning pictures. She went sightseeing, indulged in Turkish cuisine and visited high-end designer shops while looking gorgeous in a tailormade black one-piece outfit, jacket and boots.

Here are some of the photos Mihlali Ndamase shared while in Turkey:

Mzansi reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's photos in Turkey

In the comments, Instagram users showered Mihlali with compliments. Here are some of the comments:

ntando_mboane said:

“Your beauty reminds me of my dad’s belt, it just hit different 😍”

bigg_nandz said:

“Mamzo really takes hot pictures 😍😍😍”

dineo_manga said:

“Dripping in designer😍😍😍”

stankovic_herbals_sa said:

“U nailed it, 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Your outfit is top-notch.”

Ohsoyouottie remarked:

“Something about the all black outfit 🔥❤️❤️Semuhle Lovey 😍”

thepursuit_online remarked:

“😍🔥 A Beauty for real! You look absolutely stunning. Love this whole fit😍. Thank you, mama ❤️”

entle9874 said:

“What a gorgeous woman, mam did really have to be this pretty? I'm obsessed 🥺🥺🫶”

Mihlali Ndamase serves stunning looks for Valentine's Day

Mihlali Ndamase recently left South Africans in awe after she ate and left no crumbs on Valentine’s Day.

Since 2022, Mihlali has been pulling all the stops to deliver unforgettable content on Valentine’s Day. On Valentine’s Day 2025, the gorgeous YouTuber left Mzansi buzzing after she shared a video wearing outfits that showcased her curves and red hair.

Mihlali Ndamase leaves SA buzzing after embracing spiritual journey

The influencer, who had a difficult 2024, appears ready to turn a new leaf and leave the drama behind.

Mihlali set tongues wagging after sharing a video of her embarking on her spiritual journey. The video set tongues wagging with netizens questioning the authenticity of her spiritual awakening.

