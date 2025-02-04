South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase is currently on vacation in Accra, Ghana

The content creator has been giving fans the content they have been asking for as she posted stunning snaps

Mihlali Ndamase posted some cool photos as she went sightseeing and her fans did not hold back on the compliments

Mihlali Ndamase was in Ghana. image: @mihlali_n

Trust Mihlali Ndamase to turn heads as she goes globetrotting. The Award-winning content creator is turning up the heat in Ghana.

Mihlali steals the show as she vacates in Ghana

Social media content creator Mihlali Ndamase was travelling to Ghana where she posted some pretty hot snaps. In one Instagram post, Mihlali wore a stunning yellow dress on her night out.

While there, Mihlali visited some of the tourist attraction sites in Accra. The businesswoman shared most of her snaps on her Instagram stories.

Mihlali Ndamase is enjoying some time away in Ghana. Image: @mihlali_n

Mzansi lives for Mihlali's content

Fans gushed over Mihlali Ndamase and they gave her flowers. This is what some people had to say about the stunner.

@portia_bali stated:

"Ja no i see why you obsessed with these pics mntase."

@thsepi_mo said:

"Just living her best life. I love this for her."

@mitchmazibuko shared:

"She’s Gorgeous."

m.u.beauty gushed:

"My dream girl 😍"

@lisamdabe shared:

"The healthy girl era suits you, man!"

@lwando.laila pledged:

"You are so beautiful. I want to make you my wife because these guys are taking their own sweet time."

miss.portia gushed:

"Y'all peep how Miss ma’am posts photos without any makeup on now 😍 skin on!"

@ninamimoyo stated:

"She’s definitely the girl she thinks she is.

@phila asked:

"You owe us an updated skincare routine video."

Mihlali Ndamase embraces spirituality

