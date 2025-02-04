Mihlali Ndamase Lives It Up in Ghana, Shares Hot Snaps and Leaves Fans Gushing: "A Hot Mama"
- South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase is currently on vacation in Accra, Ghana
- The content creator has been giving fans the content they have been asking for as she posted stunning snaps
- Mihlali Ndamase posted some cool photos as she went sightseeing and her fans did not hold back on the compliments
Trust Mihlali Ndamase to turn heads as she goes globetrotting. The Award-winning content creator is turning up the heat in Ghana.
Mihlali steals the show as she vacates in Ghana
Social media content creator Mihlali Ndamase was travelling to Ghana where she posted some pretty hot snaps. In one Instagram post, Mihlali wore a stunning yellow dress on her night out.
While there, Mihlali visited some of the tourist attraction sites in Accra. The businesswoman shared most of her snaps on her Instagram stories.
Mzansi lives for Mihlali's content
Fans gushed over Mihlali Ndamase and they gave her flowers. This is what some people had to say about the stunner.
@portia_bali stated:
"Ja no i see why you obsessed with these pics mntase."
@thsepi_mo said:
"Just living her best life. I love this for her."
@mitchmazibuko shared:
"She’s Gorgeous."
m.u.beauty gushed:
"My dream girl 😍"
@lisamdabe shared:
"The healthy girl era suits you, man!"
@lwando.laila pledged:
"You are so beautiful. I want to make you my wife because these guys are taking their own sweet time."
miss.portia gushed:
"Y'all peep how Miss ma’am posts photos without any makeup on now 😍 skin on!"
@ninamimoyo stated:
"She’s definitely the girl she thinks she is.
@phila asked:
"You owe us an updated skincare routine video."
Mihlali Ndamase embraces spirituality
In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase recently shared that she would be embarking on a spiritual journey as she shared some videos reading the Bible.
Mihlali was embroiled in a lot of controversy for some time, and it seems she's taking the initiative to turn it around for the better. Mzansi, however, is not convinced as some questioned Mimi's sudden spiritual awakening, with others claiming her baddie era had come to an end.
