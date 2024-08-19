Mihlali Ndamase recently jetted off to another vacation and shared a cool photo with her bestie

This after the influencer and her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, hurled abuse allegations at each other

Nevertheless, social media raved over Mimi's picture and can't wait for more vacay content

Mihlali Ndamase shared a stunning photo while on vacation. Images: mihlalii_n

Mihlali Ndamase appears to have gone on another vacation to unwind after facing a social media storm over abuse allegations.

Mihlali Ndamase goes on another vacation

One thing about Mihlali Ndamase is that she will chase the summer, and our girl ditched the cold Gauteng weather for another vacation.

Moving on from the abuse drama with her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe, the influencer appears to have gone on another retreat following her dreamy Monaco trip, and this time, she took her bestie, Bobby Blanco, along.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mimi posted a photo lying poolside with Bobby wearing matching Burberry swimsuits.

Though she only posted one picture, it's only a matter of time before the two share more vacation content, maybe even another dance video if we're lucky:

"Basking."

Mzansi raves over Mihlali Ndamase and Bobby Blanco's photo

Followers are already loving the vacation content and showed love to the besties:

South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini, said:

"Basking never looked so good."

keanusnyders gagged:

"Did it on 'em!"

louw_khwezi showed love to Mihlali:

"You look very beautiful and gorgeous, Miss Mihlali."

ilovemelmo hyped the pair up:

"This should honestly be a billboard."

_kamokimz quoted a lyric by Jay-Z:

"The only time you wear Burberry to swim."

fitnesswithria_ posted:

"Love to see it! You deserve to be happy!"

zyandae showed love to the besties:

"The duo we all love to see!"

lwandlemfingo responded:

"Bonnie and Clyde - The Friendship Version."

