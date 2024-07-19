Popular beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and socialite Bobby Blanco danced in a viral video

The two friends were dancing to DBN Gogo's sizzling hot track Balimele and did a TikTok dance routine

South African netizens were unimpressed by this, and many said they have two left feet

No matter how many times people might troll Mihlali for her dance moves, one thing she will do, is dance regardless.

Mihlali and Bobby Blanco failed to impress with their dance routine for 'Balimele'. Image: @Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mihlali and Bobby take on a TikTok dance

Mzansi's favourite beauty influencer, Mihlali Ndamase, and her socialite friend, Bobby Blanco, did their rendition of a popular TikTok dance.

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, the two were seen dancing to DBN Gogo's sizzling hot track Balimele featuring Tyler ICU, LeeMcKrazy, Khalil Harrison, Tumelo_za, Ceeka RSA and Eltee.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Mihali's video

South African X users did not find this impressive. Some felt as though Mihlali could not dance, and others said they assumed Mihlali might be pregnant.

@TshepoARK said:

"What a waste of my second."

@DRMaradonaMazwi shared:

"Hey, it's not giving happiness shame. She is just there for a bag."

@colla_rsa

"Hayi, I don't think my girl can dance."

@MishYaGirl gushed:

"Mihlali is so adobs man."

@LovethL45957 said:

"At, first I thought Mihlali was pregnant."

@MissLihleM added:

"I thought she was pregnant, but it's just bloating."

@morulane101 said:

"Blanco is with Boity. Nadia. Mihlali. Jessica everything is nice when he is there."

@Nkosi_Shebi trolled:

"Mihlali might wanna work on that belly."

@UmashiyaAmahle shared:

"She has improved compared to the ones she was doing with L**Roy. It’s true what they say, men bring out the worst in you."

Mihlali shows stunning curves

In a previous report from Briefly News, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase flaunted her stunning figure while enjoying the sun in Monaco.

The influencer is no longer with the drama she was surrounded with and decided to escape the cold weather, and her vacation content is giving everything it needs to.

Her fans couldn't stop raving over Mimi's figure and flooded her comments with fire-flame emojis.

