The Scorpion Kings recently took time from their busy schedules to pay singer Nkosazana Daughter a visit. This comes after the stars charted social media trends for all the wrong reasons during the week.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small visited Nkosazana Daughter at her home. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter reacts to Phori and Kabza visiting her

It's not every day when you get a visit from DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small at home. Mzansi vocalist Nkosazana Daughter failed to keep calm after receiving a visit from the stars.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nkosazana shared a video of the stars leaving her home. She noted that she was so excited she even forgot to put some shoes on. The caption read:

"❤️ scorpion kings came to see me I forgot to wear shoes i jumped "

Fans react to Phori and Kabza visiting Nkosazana

Social media users feel the stars are working on new music together. Many said they couldn't wait.

mkero_za said:

"Kabza is just a happy soul man, you can tell the dude is just enjoying life "

@_floyd.meister commented:

"Ke sure Phori was talking about MacG on some “mfano wa phapha Waitsi ”

@tatted_khanyi wrote:

"Sir Trill is breathing fire rn"

@kelvin_morata_09 commented:

"Hopefully you told Phori to resolve his issues with Sir Trill in a better way"

@njezzic said:

"Something is cooking ❤️"

@nkoskhona_simelane added:

"I know something will come out I trust them"

