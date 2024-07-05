Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has reacted to the disturbing video of a 19-year-old teen assaulting his grandmother

The incident is said to have taken place in the Western Cape, and in the video, the teen threatened to assault his grandmother further

The teenager has since been arrested, but Somizi wants to assist the grandmother and has shared a video on Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo was deeply disturbed by the video of a teenager beating his grandmother up. The media personality said he was left uneasy by the video.

Somizi is looking to assist the grandmother who was beaten by her grandchild. Image: @somizi, @MDNnewss

Somizi reacts to video of granny getting assaulted

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared a video on Instagram and spoke about the unsettling video of a 19-year-old teen assaulting his grandmother. The video went viral on social media, with people calling for the teen's arrest.

The incident reportedly took place at the Western Cape, and in the video, the teen threatened to further assault his grandmother. He hit her and caused her to fall while holding a pot of rice.

“Luvo, do you want to kill me? Why are you killing me? In my house? Do it, beat me and kill me. That is what you're here for. You have been sent to kill me in my house.”

The teenager has since been arrested.

Somizi to help grandmother get counselling

The radio presenter said the granny would be mentally traumatised for a long time because of the abuse. Somizi shared that he was confident the teen would be dealt with, so his concern was mainly for the grandmother.

“It is a beautiful Thursday, but Eish, my spirit is not good. Anyone who knows where this granny or mama is from, please hit me up and let me know. I think she needs trauma counselling.

"We might take those things for granted, but she will forever be traumatised — emotionally, mentally and spiritually. So please assist; she needs help, and I need to help her. This boy will be dealt with, so for me he is not that much of my concern. Please find ugogo and tell me where she is at."

