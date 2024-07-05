The 19-year-old teenager accused of assaulting his grandmother in the Eastern Cape is expected to appear in court

A video of the incident went viral, and many called for the boy to be arrested, and within 24 hours, he was arrested

South Africans demanded that the courts deny him bail for the safety of his grandmother, whom many felt compassion for

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and election dynamics.

The boy accused of assaulting his granny will appear in court. Image: Krisanapong Detraphiphat

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — The teenager accused of beating his grandmother will appear in court on 5 July.

Teenager to appear in court

According to eNCAnews, the young boy is expected to appear before the Kuils River Magistrates Court on charges of assault. His arrest followed a video which went viral on social media in which he allegedly assaulted his grandmother. In the video, the gogo can be heard asking him who sent him to kill her and telling him to kill her since that is what he came to her house for.

He was arrested at the Walledene informal settlement in Kraaifontein last month. The family members also allegedly refused the South African Police Service's offer of help.

South Africans call for bail to be denied

Netizens on Facebook resoundingly called for him not to be given bail, and some discussed the boy's alleged actions.

Erina Maki Leslie said:

"No bail, please! Send him to jail."

Sylvia Bell said:

"Lock him up and throw the keys away."

Biongani Mgubela said:

"I bet you it was for her grant. He must be denied bail for the safety of the grandma."

Jack Mpanza said:

"This is disturbing to find out that there are people who take it for granted to have a grandparent."

Ellen Vangadasamy said;

"He took his blessings from him."

