Bela Bela Man Arrested After Strangling 1 Year-Old Toddler to Death
- The South African Police Service arrested a man in Bela Bela for allegedly murdering a toddler
- the man reportedly strangled the toddler, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead
- South Africans commenting on the vicious crime were angered by the man's actions, and the SAPS condemned the murder
BELA-BELA, LIMPOPO — A man from Bela Bela in Limpopo was arrested after he allegedly murdered his nephew.
Bela Bela man strangles nephew
According to the South African Police Service, the incident occurred on the afternoon of 30 June. The toddler's mother was not in the house, and the toddler was asleep. The suspect allegedly went to the room where he was sleeping and strangled him. The toddler's grandfather was called, and he intervened. Although the child was rushed to hospital, he died.
The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before the Bela Bela Magistrates Court soon. Limpopo's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the killing and called on parents to protect their children.
Netizens were shocked at the death
Some South Africans on Facebook were shaken that the man allegedly killed a toddler.
Mack Mangwane said:
"We never cease to get shocked. He must be brought to Weskoppies."
m,ulaudzi Godfrey said:
"It's a vicious world."
Dikeledi DK Mashego said:
"I'm speechless."
Yolandi Molla Prins asked:
"How is this normal? Every day you read about adults hurting children and babies."
Free state man arrested after allegedly murdering girlfriend's child
In a similar incident, Briefly News reported that the police arrested a man from the Free State accused of killing his girlfriend's toddler.
The incident happened in Tlolong, and the man allegedly assaulted the child after noticing the child soiled himself. He then took the child to the clinic with his girlfriend, and when the clinic workers noticed his bruises, they called the police.
Many in South Africa demanded that he be given a harsh sentence for the brutal murder.
