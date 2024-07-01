The South African Police Service arrested a man in Bela Bela for allegedly murdering a toddler

the man reportedly strangled the toddler, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead

South Africans commenting on the vicious crime were angered by the man's actions, and the SAPS condemned the murder

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

A Bela Bela man allegedly murdered a toddler. Image: Boonchai Wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

BELA-BELA, LIMPOPO — A man from Bela Bela in Limpopo was arrested after he allegedly murdered his nephew.

Bela Bela man strangles nephew

According to the South African Police Service, the incident occurred on the afternoon of 30 June. The toddler's mother was not in the house, and the toddler was asleep. The suspect allegedly went to the room where he was sleeping and strangled him. The toddler's grandfather was called, and he intervened. Although the child was rushed to hospital, he died.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear before the Bela Bela Magistrates Court soon. Limpopo's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the killing and called on parents to protect their children.

Netizens were shocked at the death

Some South Africans on Facebook were shaken that the man allegedly killed a toddler.

Mack Mangwane said:

"We never cease to get shocked. He must be brought to Weskoppies."

m,ulaudzi Godfrey said:

"It's a vicious world."

Dikeledi DK Mashego said:

"I'm speechless."

Yolandi Molla Prins asked:

"How is this normal? Every day you read about adults hurting children and babies."

