A 25-year-old man, accused of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son, is expected to appear before the Kestell Magistrate Court

It alleged that the man assaulted the child before taking him to a clinic a day later, where he was declared dead

The staff at the facility noticed the bruises on the deceased child and notified the police, which led to the man’s arrest

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A man accused of killing his girlfriend's two-year-old would appear before the Kestell Magistrate Court in the Free State. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

A 25-year-old man accused of murdering a two-year-old boy is expected to appear before the Kestell Magistrate Court in the Free State on 10 June 2024.

Man assaults girlfriend’s toddler

According to a police statement, the man who was dating the toddler’s mother allegedly assaulted the child in Tlholong on 5 June 2024:

“The boyfriend noticed the toddler soiled himself and allegedly assaulted him with a stick, kicked and placed him inside a basin filled with cold water.”

A day later, the suspect, his 21-year-old girlfriend and another family member took the child to the local clinic, where he was declared dead.

The health workers at the clinic noticed the bruises on the child and alerted the police, who arrested the man and opened a case of murder.

Citizens weigh in

Many social media users called for harsher punishment for the alleged perpetrator.

@maxxinto said:

“It’s painful to know that he will be out tomorrow on bail or stolen docket...our justice system sucks.”

@NicoCdeGoede commented:

“This is where I support the death penalty.”

Maxie Bonjesi added:

“Heartless man, shame RIP, boy.”

Angela Bianca Mphana suggested:

“That one must be handed over to the community.”

Bongani Stober Mahlalela stated:

“Death penalty.”

