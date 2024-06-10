A large depression in the earth is the talk of the town in Durban after a massive crevice formed and filled with water

The video caused a stir online as many social media users highlighted the financial implications of the project

Netizens shared their responses to the massive safety hazard, with a cocktail of polarising opinions emerging

An unbelievably large sinkhole formed in the road in Durban CBD, causing widespread panic. Image: Robyn Beck/ AFP

If the size of a massive sinkhole that formed in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, is to be believed, the Big Hole in Kimberly might have something to rival it, though it is far from a natural wonder.

But instead of a site for mining priceless mineral resources, the giant depression has caused mass panic and confusion among netizens.

Social justice advocate and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a picture of the eyebrow-raising occurrence on X.

The caption read:

“Grey [now Dr Yusuf Dadoo] and Victoria streets, Durban.”

The post didn’t immediately clarify what caused the section of the road to cave in.

However, information on the eThekwini Municipality’s X account suggested a burst pipe was to blame.

The notice read:

“eThekwini Municipality warns motorists and road users of a major sinkhole in Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in the Durban CBD due to an underground water pipe burst. Plumbers are on site already.”

The depression had curious bystanders whipping out their cell phones en masse to document the anomaly.

A large section of road was sunk in and clogged with water after heavy rains in the area.

The post drew a mix of hilarious and critical reactions.

Some saw the funny side of what had happened, while others lambasted the governing party for its supposed failures.

@LifeOfASigma said:

“This will take three years and a budget of R2.5 million to fix.”

@iswiegers remarked:

“Looks totally normal.”

@nathanudiza offered:

“With MK in charge, which doesn't even understand how percentages work, the future looks very interesting.”

@BBWLoving mentioned:

“Courtesy of ANC. No wonder why they were punished during the election. No sympathy whatsoever.”

@patelroxie added:

“Perfect picture of ANC service.”

