An ambulance was stuck in a massive pothole in front of the MEC of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal

the incident went viral, and it shows the MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, standing by and doing nothing about it

South Africans blamed voters who continually voted for the ANC for allowing the party to lead the country down a ditch and criticised the MEC standing there

Sipho Hlomuka was roasted after an ambulance got stuck in front of him. Images: @ZANewsFlash/X and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Transport, Sipho Hlomuka, experienced a cringeworthy moment when an ambulance got stuck in a pothole on a lousy road in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal. The MEC stood by and watched people struggle to pull it out of the pothole.

Ambulance gets stuck in front of MEC

@ZANewsFlash posted a video on X, Formerly Twitter. The video shows the MEC in ANC regalia standing idly by while watching a group of people struggling to free an ambulance. The ambulance is completely stuck, and a group of people are trying to get it out of the pothole. Surrounded by water, it seems a difficult task. A van is in front of the ambulance, and a piece of rope is tied to it. Watch the video here:

South Africans cringe at video

South Africans saw so many wrong things about the video and pointed them out. Others criticised the lack of service delivery.

He IS FREE! said:

"So many things are wrong here. A state vehicle should not be towed by a public-private vehicle like this. The towing system of a flex rope is a no-no!"

Thandokuhle Thusi slammed the MEC.

"What a sad sight. An MEC of Transport and Community Safety stands before an ambulance stuck in a muddy gravel road within his department."

AfricaUnite observed:

"People who continue to vote for the ANC, what is it that is happening in your mind when you decide to put an X for the ANC?"

Sipho Kolanisi added:

"Do you think ANC cares?"

Ndebele Sibu observed:

"Cadre deployment policy."

South Africans warned against fixing potholes

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that SANRAL warned residents of the country against fixing potholes on their own.

It revealed that doing so is against the law and said it would create culpability issues.

South Africans slammed the government for preventing them from fixing the potholes while not doing anything about it.

