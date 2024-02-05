The University of Johannesburg allegedly owes private accommodation providers millions, ranging from R20,000 to over R4 million for each month since July

The accommodation providers were allegedly not paid from July last year to date, and the providers complained that this set them back

South Africans spoke out against the government, as the money was supposed to come from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Accommodation providers are stressed that UJ has not paid them the money they are owed. Images: Kendal Swart and VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

The University of Johannesburg allegedly owes private accommodation providers millions of rands from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. It's alleged that the company the university subcontracted, All-Encompassing Switch, failed to settle the enormous bill.

UJ allegedly owes accommodation providers millions

According to Sunday World, AE Switch allegedly owes accommodation providers in the regions between R20,000 and R4.5 million per month since July. This money was supposed to come from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. The service providers claim that this has made them unable to pay staff, service providers or bonds for their properties. Some say their businesses are on the verge of shutting down because they cannot pay their employees and bills.

The university told Sunday World that they are aware of the debt and are working on a solution to reimburse those affected. They are also prepared to take legal action against All-Encompassing Switch. They are also in touch with the service providers to determine how much they are owed.

South Africans frustrated with UJ and government

South Africans on Facebook voiced their frustrations and took the government and the university to tsk.

Len Karsten said:

"That is how they milk the cow dry. Sorry to say, but it's an African thing. Looting is a serious illness, and our continent is very ill.

Teboho Nkululemo Mokoena I wrote:

"What do you expect from UJ?"

Mpho Rak's Poroza Rakhudu added:

Where does UJ fit in here? State and NSFAS owe rent!"

Rendani Netshirungulu remarked:

"You are afraid to blame Ramaphosa's government."

Cebo Bhele Makupula exclaimed:

"There are a lot of so-called hijacked buildings that could be renovated and be used by students at a cheaper price."

