The Johannesburg High Court recently turned down an application for two hijacked buildings to evict the illegal occupants

This is despite the scourge of illegally-occupied buildings catching fire and leaving many people homeless and dead

South Africans were dismayed and noted that the government was shooting itself in the foot

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.

Residents of hijacked buildings were saved by the High Court, which rejected applications to have them evicted. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Michele Spatari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Johannesburg High Court made fighting illegal occupants of hijacked buildings more difficult after it turned down two applications to evict them.

This was despite the dangers illegally occupied buildings pose, as was shown in recent incidents.

City of Joburg fighting hijacked buildings' occupation

According to eNCA, The Johannesburg Property Owjers and Managers Association's General Manager, Angela Rivers, said that people who hijacked buildings don't maintain them. the buildings are risky and don't have running water, electricity, or service delivery. Despite this, the High Court ruled that they rejected the applications because they did not consider the buildings at risk.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Rivers also said it's difficult to determine how many buildings are hijacked. She added that association members have reported 62 buildings, half owned by the City of Johannesburg. She exclaimed that the inner city has 2000 buildings and 10% of the buildings in the City may be hijacked, but this problem can be solved.

She explained that when a building is not maintained, it becomes susceptible to being hijacked, as well-maintained buildings cannot be hijacked. They scout for poorly managed and secured buildings. She also mentioned that illegal occupants are legally protected.

South Africans disapprove of the court's ruling

Netizens on Facebook slammed the government for being counterproductive.

Sifiso Tshabalala said:

"South Africa is working against itself."

Matt Sbos remarked:

"The courts and judges are already viewed as clowns and jokes to the criminals in South Africa."

Thabang Sneazy Ndlhangamandla pointed out:

"One day, the people won't even rely on the court rulings."

Aubrey Ndivhuwo Muremi wrote:

"This is concerning for future justice."

Mntambo Omkhulu Iqhawe remarked:

"We have no government in this country."

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the City of Johannesburg arrested 24 people linked to a hijacked building.

The suspects allegedly hijacked the Johannesburg Metro Police Department building, and they include a member of the South African Police Service and a Johannesburg Councillor. South Africans were dismayed and lamented that the country had become a stronghold for criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News