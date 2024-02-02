The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, asserted that the ruling party achieved 90% of the targets set for itself in 2019

Mbaula made these statements at a media briefing where he updated the country on the outcomes of the NEC's meeting

South Africans sarcastically chuckled and expressed their disdain at what they believed to be blatant lies

South Africans dug into Fikile Mbalula sarcastically after he made lofty claims. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and drbimages

The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, was called names after he announced that the ruling party made good on 90% of the promises it made to the country.

He claimed that the party would continue providing corruption-free service to the country, a statement South Africans scorned.

ANC delivered promises

According to Eyewitness News, the ruling party is adamant that it set out to achieve and succeeded in ensuring that 90% of what the nation was promised was obtained. This included getting rid of loadshedding, reducing employment and improving life for all South Africans.

South Africans can be forgiven for taking Mbalula's claims with a grain of salt. If anything, loadshedding has worsened since 2019, and despite promises made by the ruling party, the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that loadshedding might intensify in the future.

South Africans put the ANC on blast

Netizens on social media denounced the ruling party for the claims Mbalula made, and Mbalula caught strays.

Bernabe de la Bat said:

"The promise to make the country ungovernable, yes. With that, you have succeeded brilliantly."

Ronell Combrink Kloppers remarked:

"You must have shared a mathematics class with Zuma."

Jason Adams said:

"The minute this one opens his mouth, you know it's gonna be good."

Gary Philp wrote:

"IF that 90% was to loot and pillage all you possibly can, good job!"

Kamogelo Lephalo added:

"No one in their right mind listens to Mbalula."

Danie van den Berg exclaimed:

This guy smokes real strong stuff."

SA disputes Fikile Mbalula's statements about making a better life for SA

Similarly, Briefly News reported that South Africans disputed Fikile Mbalula's statements about improving South Africans' lives.

This came after Mbalula claimed that the ruling party had improved the quality of South African citizens.

Mbalula fielded many negative slurs that flew out of South Africans' fingers in response to him boldly standing by his statements.

