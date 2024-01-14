President Cyril Pamaphosa delivered his highly anticipated speech at the annual January 8 ANC celebration

The ANC president expressed his faith in the ANC party by emphasising how much they have done over 30 years

The January 8th statement by Cyril Ramaphosa was delivered at Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga on 14 January 2024

MBOMBELA - The ANC celebration of 112 years at Mbombela stadium had other dignitaries in attendance. The Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and other allies for African countries, including Mozambique Frelimo party, Zimbabwe Zanu pf an MPLA of Angola, celebrated with ANC.

Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his January 8th speech where he pointed out ANC achievements over 30 years. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the January 8th statement and was optimistic about the ANC. The President explained how, in the last 30 years, the ANC has only bettered people's lives.

Cyril Ramaphosa explains ANC's impact

In his speech, Cyril Tmaphosa highlighted that in 199,9 2.5 million people had access to social relief. According to SABC News, he compared it to the most recent stats showing that 18 million people receive grants.

Cyril Ramaphosa also referred to the Social Relief of Distress Grant during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the branch is the groundwork for future Basic Income Grant.

SA president discusses unemployment and literacy

Cyril ramaphosa highlighted that the literacy rate went up for people aged between 15 to 24 compared to 1996, were only 60% were. Now, 85% can read and write.

He also addressed employment, saying that in 1994, only 8 million were employed, and now over 16 million have jobs. Speaking about unemployment, Cyril Ramaphosa said that young people should not struggle to get jobs and that experience must fall away as a requirement.

Cyril Ramaphosa flexes ANC gender equality

The President added that he believes in the only party with a 50/50 woman representation policy. He said that the party is committed to women's empowerment and that women in administration in the ANC are not treated as second-class citizens.

ANC presented as the best choice for 2024

In his statement, Cyril ramaphosa said ANC has a plan to engage citizens in every sector to continue advancing transformation. He argued that the ANC made progress in the last 30 years from apartheid that no other party can match. He said:

"The ANC remains the party of choice for all who seek to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa."

Mzansi discusses ANC

South Africans headers are to say on social media. People commented with divided opinions.

Sbusiso Nonyan said:

"No one would ignore food and T-shirts come elections you'll see Mr President that people have their own party to vote."

Innocentia ML commented:

"Viva ANC no political party can do better than ANC."

Sizwe Grootboom wrote:

"Our president is oblivious to the facts that are in front of him,but I enjoy his jokes this week they are nice."

Ludwe Myoyo added:

"Keep your choice, and I decide to stay away from being fooled by ANC."

Luzuko Gwama remarked:

"Go well go shell ANC for life 2024 victory."

Mathada Rendani exclaimed:

"Viva ANC."

Thiemuli Wesley Nemafhohoni noted:

"Yes is a party of choice that why people have a rights to vote for the party of their choice."

