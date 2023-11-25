President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an address in Durban where he outlined his position on the challenges in South Africa

The South African president was at a South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) National Conference and made it clear that he sees ANC in power

Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at the National Conference and was optimistic about load shedding and other problems plaguing South Africa

DURBAN - Cyril Ramaphosa spoke at a SANCO event, expressing his faith in the ANC. The South African president addressed issues about Eskom and Transnet.

Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his belief in the ANC for the 2024 elections. Image: Gallo Images / Phil Magakoe

Cyril Ramphosa wants a win for the ANC in 2024. South Africans shared their thoughts about the 2024 elections after Cyril's SANCO address.

Cyril Ramaphosa encourages ANC campaigns

While at a National Conference for the SANCO, an ANC Alliance, Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about his anticipation for the 2024 elections.

According to TimesLIVE, Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged aNC supporters to tell a party story even to those who are not really behind them. He said:

"We must go in and explain to them what the ANC stands for, what it has done, what it is doing and what it is going to do. Everyone of us must work for the victory of the ANC.”

He also asked the alliance to hold the ANC government accountable. Cyril explained that he hoped they could work together to prepare for "the long battle ahead."

TimesLIVE reported that Cyril said load-shedding with be reduced while Transnet and the crises concerning ports and roads would be "solved by January."

South Africa discusses Cyril Ramaphosa

The address by the president got varying reactions. People commented and vented about crises in SA.

Brenda Van Straten said:

"Anyone who votes for ANC ever again, would have to be someone who wants to see the complete destruction and death of this country"

Gazilenja Ka Bhova commented:

"Hate it or love it Viva ANC."

Juanita Jansen van Rensburg wrote:

"He is confident because he knows the elections will not be fair. Only the blind will vote for them."

Phineas Chokoe added:

"He is confident because he knows they are gonna steal votes."

Mbongiseni Benedict Kubheka speculated:

"He is banking on social grant recipients voters."

Dusty Joubert added:

"He definitely understands the voters roll better than us."

SA plunged into loadshedding stage 6

Eskom announced that South Africa would be in stage 6 until 27 November. The electricity supplier shared what caused the electricity shortage.

Source: Briefly News