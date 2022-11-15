The African National Congress’ head of elections Fikile Mbalula’s comments about coalition parties have tickled SA

South Africans believe ANC and principles do not belong in the same sentence together and have slammed the party for the comments

Mbalula slammed other political parties for using “smash and grab” techniques to gain control of municipalities

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have labelled the African National Congress’ head of elections, Fikile Mbalula’s recent comments about coalition parties as ridiculous.

Fikile Mbalula believes that the ANC is guided by principles. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula believes that principles guide the ANC’s approach to coalitions. However, many believe ANC and principles do not belong in the same sentence together and have slammed the party for the comments.

The transport minister believes the ruling party enters coalitions where they have the majority of seats as opposed to other parties. He also slammed political parties for using “smash and grab” techniques to gain control.

According to TimesLIVE, Mbalula said the ANC’s coalition partnerships are structured relationships. The minister also claimed that the ANC coalition agreements prioritise service delivery and are monitored to meet commitments to citizens.

Mbalula said the ANC will evaluate its coalition governments in terms of impact, challenges, advantages, and weaknesses.

In October, the ruling party attempted to take over numerous municipalities in Gauteng that are Democratic Alliance-led coalitions, EWN reported.

Here’s what citizens have to say:

@MrMakhekhe

“We all know that everything ANC wants to lay their hands on the approach is guided by greed and corruption period! Your principles are based on three things “grab, squander and destroy” and this has been your ever-growing legacy in the past two decades.”

@rainbofish posted:

“Guided by principles. Trevor Noah will be proud of this comedic ability.”

@shiz_miz added:

“ANC and principles in one sentence.”

Source: Briefly News