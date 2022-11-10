The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has spilt the beans on what happened between his party and the ANC

The Red Berets leader stated that both political organisations had an agreement to place each other in power, but the ANC did not follow through

South Africans are glad that Malema told the truth about what happened and even cracked a few jokes about ANC's Mzwandile Masina

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema trended on social media following a television interview where he weighed in on several topics.

EFF leader Julius Malema has explained what caused the ANC-partnership breakdown in Ekurhuleni. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

The #MalemaOnNewzroom trended on Twitter, and many people were amused by what Malema had to say about the African National Congress and their failed attempts to regain power in the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

Malema stated that the ANC are dishonest people and the EFF would not vote in their favour should they bring another motion of confidence against Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

In another clip posted on the EFF's Twitter page, Malema explained that the organisation had a deal with the ANC that stated the EFF would take control of the City of Ekurhuleni.

However, ANC regional leader Mzwandile Masina put forward his own candidate, leading to Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell being re-elected after being ousted.

"We agreed. We said you guys are going to take Joburg, and we are going to take Ekurhuleni," said Malema.

The Red Berets leader further elaborated that when it was their turn to take over Ekurhuleni, the ANC postponed the meeting, and he told EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu that "the crooks are starting".

Malema added that the problem with the ANC is that it lacks credibility.

South Africans share their thoughts on Malema's interview:

@_reekee said:

Julius Malema is dividing the nation? Which nation? Do we even have a nation here? Stop living a lie this "nation" has always been divided #MalemaOnNewzroom

@JustJamal_ said:

"What's the beef between Julius Malema and Mzwandile Masina? Juju was grilling Masina there by Newzroom. #MalemaOnNewzroom"

@MrSoWhat31 said:

"EFF must win local elections on their own if they're to install their mayor instead of wanting to put ANC into power. Their selfishness of wanting power at all costs will hurt SA further. ANC is our enemy. #MalemaOnNewzroom #EFF"

@Cliff_Mampz said:

"ANC in Ekurhuleni promised EFF food to eat the evening prior to electing a new metro mayor after Tania Campbell was ousted in a no-confidence motion,on the day of the election the ANC brought forward their own candidate retreating on the initial ...#MalemaOnNewzroom"

Mzwandile Masina refused to withdraw motion of no confidence against Tania Campbell, now ANC wants him charged

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is gunning for Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina after he refused to withdraw a motion of no confidence against Tania Campbell last month.

The motion of no confidence resulted in Campbell being ousted from the mayoral position and the City of Ekuruleni going without a mayor for three weeks.

The Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) has subsequently decided, on Wednesday, 9 October, to charge Masina and his regional executive for ignoring the instructions from higher structures.

