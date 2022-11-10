Julius Malema has landed himself in the crosshairs of the South African Human Right Commission

The SAHRC claims it has a video where the EFF leader says that killing is a revolutionary act and urges party members not to be afraid to commit the act

The commission has threatened to take the leader of the EFF to the Equality Court if he doesn't apologise for hateful and violent comments

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission has threatened the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with legal action if EFF leader Julius Malema doesn't retract certain statements made last month.

The Human Rights Commission has given EFF leader Julius Malema 10 days to retract hateful statements against white people. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The SAHRC claims that it received several complaints from citizens accusing Malema of making threatening comments against white people at the party's Western Cape provincial elective conference on 16 October.

The Chapter Nine institution added that it had video evidence to back up the allegations and gave Malema 10 days to issue the retraction or the Red Berets would be dragged to the Equality Court.

According to EWN, one of the statements that landed Malema in the SAHRC's crosshairs involved telling party members not to be scared of killing.

Malema allegedly added:

"A revolution demands that at some point there must be killing because the killing is part of a revolutionary act."

SowetanLIVE reported that the statements were made about the Brackenfell High School incident, where video footage showed a white person beating up an EFF member.

The SAHRC said there were also complaints made about banners and posters with the EFF logo, which read, “the honeymoon is over for white people in South Africa” and “A revolutionary must become a cold killing machine motivated by pure hate".

SAHRC acting spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the posters constituted hate speech and violence and has given the party 10 days to issue an apology.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the Human Rights Commission missed the point of Malema's statements. Thambo attempted to rationalise the Red Berets leader's call for violence, saying Mamala meant that the Brackenfell people who beat up peaceful EFF protestors should be met with violence as it is the only response violence deserves.

South Africans react to the SAHRC threats of legal action against Malema

Some citizens are happy the SAHRC is challenging Malema, while others think the court won't do anything about his comments.

Here are some reactions:

@Marttwit asked:

"SAHRC grows a spine?"

@YusufHlophe4 commented:

"They still dwell in the past and think we all dwell in the past. They will lose again and again."

@chiliemrama_676 claimed:

"He will not apologize."

@BlackOrpheusAmi added:

"So what! Nothing will happen to this little clown."

