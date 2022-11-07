Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has slammed members of his party for failing to elect women

He said while it was the right of the delegates to elect whom they pleased; he did not think they made the right decision

Malema said the five men who were elected would have to resolve the killing of women in the country without a female’s input

FREE STATE - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has slammed members of his party for voting for a man over the Free State’s only female provincial chairperson and failing to elect women at its Eastern Cape elective congress.

He said while it was the right of the delegates to elect whom they pleased, he did not think they made the right decision. Malema addressed Eastern Cape and Free State members on Sunday, 6 November.

The EFF leader said five men were voted in at the Eastern Cape congress, and they didn’t see anything wrong. He questioned if delegates thought women were not qualified to be in the party’s top five.

“When you look at this leadership, does it beautify the image of the EFF? There is nothing beautiful if it doesn’t include women. A beautiful thing comes with the inclusion of a woman,” said Malema.

He said the five men elected would have to resolve the killing of women in the country without a female’s input. Malema added that the party’s lack of women was a failure.

According to News24, the top five in the Eastern Cape are chairperson Zilindile Vena, deputy chairperson Mlamli Makhetha, secretary Simthembile Madikizela, deputy secretary Zolile Mgqwayiza and treasurer Thembinkosi Apleni.

Social media users react to Malema’s remarks:

Lebone Mogajane Mogajane said:

“Let Mr Malema vacate his position for a female leader.”

Kagiso Rakobane Maimela commented:

“Perhaps they’ll elect a woman for a presidential chair at the next EFF national conference.”

Moreshka Lebona wrote:

“If you really mean that then step down and allow a female leader. Lead by example baba.”

Mike Lombard posted:

“He needs to give up his position to a woman IMMEDIATELY. Walk the talk.”

Eugene Dumisani Nkhwashu added:

“Right from the top sir. The party is operating on the premise of its practices.”

