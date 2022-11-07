President Cyril Ramaphosa made submissions to the section 89 committee and denied the allegations related to the Phala Phala scandal

The presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s submission affirms his committed cooperation with due process

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma called for Ramaphosa to be held accountable for the saga and said he should be questioned

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the allegations related to the Phala Phala scandal on Monday, 7 November.

The president is accused of covering up an alleged burglary that resulted in the theft of millions of dollars at his Limpopo farm in 2020. The presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s submission to the Section 89 committee affirms his committed cooperation with due process.

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa delivered submissions to the panel probing the allegations, and he denied violating the oath.

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma called for Ramaphosa to be held accountable for the saga at the African National Congress (ANC) ’s national elective conference.

Zuma addressed supporters in Durban on Sunday, 6 November and said delegates should question the robbery.

According to EWN, Zuma questioned why the law did not act against Ramaphosa when he was found with a large sum of money. He questioned if the president’s position made him “bigger than the law”.

The former president also said if he was in office, committed a crime and did not get arrested, conference delegates should question him. He said there are several aspects that Ramaphosa must be questioned about.

Citizens react to the president’s remarks:

@scelomncwango said:

“I challenge any person who says Ramaphosa is innocent to stash foreign currency notes exceeding R7000 and then inbox me his/her address where the police can visit. I want to see if you will not spend a night in jail, go ahead and try it. Some fools here think that we are all stupid.”

@thulanimsomi commented:

“It’s either Ramaphosa is stupid, or he thinks everyone else is stupid or he knows that he’s immune to prosecution.”

@Malakoaneelvis added:

“Zuma will never heal from Ramaphosa defeat Zuma’s brand is that he is a winner, He will make bombastic/blustering claims without basis or evidence to back up his hot-air, just to refill his depleted ego, otherwise, nothing he says is of substance or consequence. He is finished!”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deadline to respond to the submissions made by some members of the National Assembly to the Section 89 independent panel is looming.

The Section 89 panel gave Ramaphosa 10 days from Friday, 28 October to respond to the information submitted. The window for submissions ended on Thursday, 27 October.

Several parties, including the African Transformation Movement (ATM), United Democratic Movement (UDM), and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) made submissions. The panel is probing ATM’s draft motion to determine if Ramaphosa should be stripped of his title.

