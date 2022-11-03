President Cyril Ramaphosa appears again in parliament to field questions on Eskom and BEE

Thursday's Questions and answer session follows previous sittings where Ramaphosa was unable to answer questions due to disruptions

MPs from the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters and other smaller parties will press the president on issues plaguing the nation

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to Parliament on Thursday, 3 November, to face questions regarding Eskom and the future of BEE and affirmative action.

President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to parliament to answer tough questions on loadshedding and BEE. Image: Maja Hitij & Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The president returns to the legislature after being unable to address the National Assembly in previous Q&A sessions because of disruptions primarily from the Economic Freedom Fighters.

African National Congress MPs came to Ramaphosa'a defence when the EFF harangued the president about the Phala Phala burglary scandal during a Q&A session on Tuesday, 30 August, reported News24.

Thursday's sitting will expose Ramaphosa to questions from leaders of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and EFF on Eskom and the longest rolling blackouts in South Africa's history.

According to EWN Leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, plans to question the president on whether the government will set an example for business and ordinary South Africans by paying for electricity so that Eskom can do vital maintenance to keep the lights on.

The EFF's Julius Malema will ask Ramaphosa what he has discovered the cause of the blackouts is. The Red Berets leader will also question whether Ramaphosa has considered axing the power utilities CEO Andre de Ruyter.

The leader of Freedom Front Plus, Pieter Groenewald, will change direction and focus his questions on the scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment and affirmative actions in line with recent calls to rubbish the policy.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's return to Parliament

@Mxolisi_1503 said:

"More and more lies again."

@IAm_Gunnz claimed:

"He will give nothing answers."

@guyinthecorner1 added:

"The man has mastered the art of speaking without saying anything. won't expect anything different today."

@AardvarkBloody commented:

"A farce."

@BennyN2 predicted:

"Drama is expected today."

